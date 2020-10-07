Avail Medsystems, of Palo Alto, Calif., raised $100 million in series B funding led by D1 Capital Partners, with participation from 8VC and existing investors. Avail, which is focused on telemedicine for the procedure room, previously raised $25 million in series A and series A-1 funding from investors including Lux Capital, Coatue, Sonder Capital, Playground Global, Baidu Ventures and Refractor Capital. Daniel Hawkins, Avail Medsystems CEO, said the funding will go toward increasing access to medical expertise, saving time and money for health care facilities, medical device companies and ultimately patients, and permit the more rapid adoption of new medical technologies.

Cerebral, of San Francisco, reported its $35 million series A to expand online mental health medication management and therapy to all 50 states. The round was led by Oak HC/FT with participation from Westcap, as well as Liquid 2 Ventures, Gaingels, Air Angels and others.

Irvine, Calif.-based Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, reported the pricing of a registered direct offering of $5.1 million of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock will be $0.535 which is priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to be about $5.1 million before deducting the placement agents' fees and other estimated offering expenses. It intends to use the net proceeds for the continued development of its two lead products, Venovalve and the Coreograft, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Seattle-based Nanostring Technologies Inc., a provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, said that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $150 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering pursuant to its shelf registration statement. In connection with this offering, Nanostring expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $22.5 million of additional shares of its common stock. It intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.