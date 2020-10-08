Aziyo Biologics Inc., of Silver Spring, Md., priced its IPO of about 2.9 million shares, consisting of 2.2 million shares of class A common stock and 735,294 shares of class B common stock, at $17 per share, for gross proceeds of about $50 million. Aziyo granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,176 shares of class A common stock. Piper Sandler and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers, with Cantor and Truist Securities acting as co-managers for the offering, set to close Oct. 13. Aziyo, which is developing regenerative medicine products, listed its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker AZYO, where they closed Oct. 8 at $14.50, down 14.7%.

Galecto Biotech Inc., of Copenhagen, Denmark, filed with the U.S. SEC Oct. 7 to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. The company is developing small-molecule inhibitors of galaectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, with lead candidate GB-0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galacetin-3, in development for severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. The number of shares and share price for the IPO have not yet been disclosed. Galecto, which recently raised $64 million in a series D round, is seeking a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker GLTO.

Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, disclosed a capital increase by way of an at-market rights offering with estimated gross proceeds of about CHF575 million (US$626.7 million). Idorsia intends to use the net proceeds primarily to support the regulatory filing and, if approved, commercial launch of daridorexant, its dual orexin receptor antagonist, and to fund the clinical development of other late-stage compounds such as aprocitentan, clazosentan, lucerastat, cenerimod and selatogrel as well as early stage pipeline assets.

Kronos Bio Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., which is developing kinase inhibitors for leukemia and solid tumors, said it raised the deal size for its proposed IPO, now aiming to raise $224 million by offering 13.2 million shares priced between $16 and $18. The firm previously filed to offer 10.3 million shares at the same range. The company, which is developing lead candidate entospletinib in acute myeloid leukemia, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker KRON. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Cowen and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc., of Boston, said it completed a $28.5 million equity financing co-led by Cambrian Biopharma and H&S Ventures, along with participation from new investors Future Ventures, Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group and Presight Ventures, Apeiron’s U.S. arm. Sensei is advancing multiple clinical and preclinical studies with its lead Immunophage program, SNS-301, a bacteriophage engineered to express aspartate β-hydroxylase, a tumor associated antigen. The proceeds from the series AA financing will enable the further development of SNS-301 and enable the advancement of Sensei’s pipeline of immunotherapies based on the Immunophage platform, which combines a vaccine’s ability to generate antigen-specific B and T cells with payloads of immunomodulatory nanobodies.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., which is focused on developing treatment for rare disease and cancer, priced a public offering of about 4.9 million shares at $51 per share for gross proceeds of about $250 million. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, while Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering, set to close on or about Oct. 13. Shares of Springworks (NASDAQ:SWTX) closed Oct. 8 at $51.98, down 11 cents.

Tcryption Inc., of New York, was launched by Tio Bioventures with an initial $10 million in seed financing. The startup is a TCR-T cell company aimed at expanding the availability of T-cell receptor-based cellular therapeutic options as effective and safe therapies across multiple cancers with a high unmet need.