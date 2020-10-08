Stony Brook, N.Y.-based Applied DNA Sciences Inc., which focuses on polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, has entered an agreement with the sole holder of its outstanding July 16, 2019, secured convertible notes for the repayment in full of the notes, in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.7 million. In conjunction, affiliates of the holder will exercise warrants issued as part of the company’s Nov. 15, 2019, underwritten public offering for total proceeds of about $1.7 million. Not all the holder’s 2019 warrants will be exercised in connection with the repayment of the notes. As a result of the repayment of the notes, about $1.5 million of debt and liabilities will be extinguished from the company’s balance sheet, leaving it debt-free.

Aziyo Biologics Inc., of Silver Spring, Md., reported the pricing of its IPO of 2,941,176 shares of common stock, consisting of 2,205,882 shares of class A common stock and 735,294 shares of class B common stock, each at a public offering price of $17 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. All the common stock is being offered by Aziyo. The offering is expected to close Oct. 13, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Aziyo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,176 shares of its class A common stock at the IPO price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $50 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Aziyo is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol AZYO.

Seattle-based Nanostring Technologies Inc. reported the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $200 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $150 million of shares of common stock offered. Nanostring has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. Nanostring intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 13, subject to customary closing conditions.

Mountain View, Calif.-based R3 Vascular Inc. reported the closing of its series A financing round, including new equity investments of $15 million and the conversion of $2.8 million of convertible notes. The round was led by an unnamed corporate investor and L415 Capital, with participation from Hbm-Medfocus LLC and Wexford Capital. Proceeds will support the company's clinical trial work in developing a next generation of below-the-knee interventional therapies for peripheral artery disease.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Spinal Elements Inc. reported the launch of its IPO of 7.7 million shares of its common stock at an anticipated IPO price between $13 and $15 per share pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 shares of common stock at the IPO price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Spinal Elements intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SPEL.