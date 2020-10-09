PERTH, Australia –Epi-Minder Pty. Ltd. has completed an oversubscribed series A round of AU$18 million (US$12.89 million) that will see its Minder epilepsy monitoring device enter a pivotal trial to support marketing applications in Europe and the U.S.

The funds will support ongoing clinical trials for Minder, a long-term ambulatory electroencephalography (EEG) monitoring device. The smartphone-enabled device promises to improve on wearables and other tools – such as patient diaries – that have proven to be unreliable.

“It’s a brand-new concept that is designed to be able to measure continuously via an EEG, or brain signals, in patients in a relatively noninvasive way,” Robert Klupacs, Epi-Minder nonexecutive director, told BioWorld.

About one-third of patients with epilepsy are refractive epileptics, and the way they’re currently treated doesn’t work, he said, noting that many either don’t recall having seizures or don’t report on them accurately.

Epi-Minder founder Mark Cook, whose father had epilepsy, was determined to invent a better method for recording seizures in epileptics by implanting a device in the brain. He was the first to show that patients’ own records were distorted, Klupacs said.

What was needed was an ongoing continuous recording that was quantitative and not biased by the patient. The challenge was that an invasive device would require brain surgery.

Cook sought a less invasive way, and so he linked up with Cochlear Ltd. They developed a device that could be implanted sub-scalp that was built on top of a Cochlear implant. The device has been tested in six patients so far.

“Results so far have been outstanding, and the company has raised enough money to take the product to clinical trials,” Klupacs said.

“We are extremely pleased by the results obtained to date, especially the quality of the brain signals obtained and the very positive feedback from patients on ease of use and comfort,” said Cook, who is a neurologist at St. Vincent’s Hospital and chair of medicine at the University of Melbourne.

How it works

The Minder is a minimally invasive device for long-term monitoring of brain seizures, providing patients and their doctors with detailed data on seizure activity and frequency over an extended period. Patients can wear the device as they go about their normal daily activities.

An electrode is placed under the scalp and above the skull, where it records neural events. An implant captures EEG from the electrode and transmits signals to a wearable processor that provides power to the implant and a Bluetooth connection to a smartphone. The Minder companion app collects EEG data using the Bluetooth connection to the wearable and uploads to the cloud for processing.

Minder’s long-term monitoring of patients outside a controlled clinical environment is expected to lead to more effective treatment of underlying conditions, including determining the effectiveness of drug therapies.

The Melbourne, Australia-based startup plans to launch a pivotal study, to be carried out in its home country and the U.S. The results will support submissions to the FDA and the EU officials. Subject to clinical results, later generations of the device could include advanced detection and warning of impending seizures.

“That could really change the lives for a lot of people, because even if they only have seizures, say 1% of the time, they never know when they’re going to get them,” Klupacs said.

Epilepsy affects 65 million people globally, with current medications only effective in two-thirds of cases. More than 250,000 Australians and 3.4 million Americans are living with epilepsy, the most common brain disorder worldwide.

Funds raised

Epi-Minder raised seed funding of AU$3.65 million when the company launched in June 2018. Cochlear led the round with private investors and was joined by the three founding institutions that developed the intellectual property (Bionics Institute, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne and the University of Melbourne). Cochlear and the three institutions joined private investors for this series A round.

Epi-Minder plans on conducting a U.S.-focused pivotal trial in the second half of 2021. The funds raised will allow it to manufacture devices and get the trial up and running.

“It’s a fantastic example of where Australian ingenuity at the academic level can be linked to some other indigenous Australian med-tech companies, and [development] can go very fast,” said Klupacs.

“We only formed the company two and a half years ago. We’ve got clinical data, and on the back of that clinical data, we’ve raised this series A. I think it’s a model for how this might be able to go forward.”

The company now will be steered by Rohan Hoare, an Australian with a PhD in physics from Harvard University. Hoare worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. for 10 years before taking on several senior roles in the U.S. neuromodulation device industry, including as president of St. Jude Medical’s neuromodulation division, chief operating officer at Cyberonics, president of Livanova Neuromodulation and CEO of Endostim.