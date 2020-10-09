CDC extends comment period for EHMRs

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the comment period regarding the use of elastomeric half-mask respirators (EHMRs) to Dec. 14. The docket was opened to obtain feedback on the use of EHMRs in health care settings and by first responders during emergencies and pandemics, and whether such use indicated a need to add these devices to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile for future pandemics. The comment period was originally set to expire Oct. 14.

NIST unveils flow cytometry consortium

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced plans to form a consortium for development of standards for flow cytometry to be applied to the testing and characterization of cell and gene therapies. The Flow Cytometry Standards Consortium will commence activities Dec. 1, but NIST said it will accept new participants on an ongoing basis. Among the considerations to be addressed by the consortium is the comparability of measurement results obtained from different instrument platforms, one of several considerations that hinder decision-making based on data derived from flow cytometry for research and for clinical use. Participants will have to pay an annual fee of $25,000 or provide a contribution of equal value.