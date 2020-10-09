Los Angeles-based Bruin Biometrics LLC (BBI) and Malmö, Sweden-based Arjo said the latter will acquire an equity stake in Bruin Biometrics. Arjo is appointed an exclusive distributor for BBI’s pressure ulcer assessment device, the SEM Scanner.

Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based Cytosorbents Corp. said that the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA), has awarded it a two-year SBIR Sequential phase II contract valued at just under $1.1 million to optimize development of the Hemodefend-BGA adsorber. The company said the adsorber quickly can remove >99% of anti-A and anti-B antibodies from plasma to create a universal plasma that could be administered to anyone, irrespective of blood type, while maintaining critical coagulation activity.

Steris plc, of Mentor, Ohio, signed a definitive agreement to purchase Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Key Surgical, a portfolio company of Water Street Healthcare Partners LLC, through a U.S. subsidiary for $850 million. Adjusting for the present value of the anticipated tax benefit, the purchase price is effectively reduced to about $810 million. The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and cash on hand and is anticipated to close by Dec. 31, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

New York-based Wise Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company created to improve access to effective mental health treatments using digital interventions, reported the closing of its first outside funding of $525,000 to support Android development and early rollout of its flagship app Personal Zen for stress and anxiety. Its pre-seed funding round was led by Seedlink SL, an early-stage investor focusing on digital health and technology solutions, including additional investors Teem Ventures and Reshma Saujani, a women's leadership advocate and the Founder of Girls Who Code.