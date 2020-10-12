Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Oct. 5-9, 2020. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

Slammin’ sami, FDA panels endorse Alkermes drug but provide no home run

Opioid-related hazards with Alkermes plc’s combo drug ALKS-3831 – specifically, with the samidorphan element – and the significance of weight-gain reduction brought about by the tablet, which also includes olanzapine, became key topics in the joint meeting of the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management (DSaRM) Advisory Committee.

Arrowhead cuts a $1B ‘no-brainer’ deal with Takeda

In a deal that could bring the company as much as $1.04 billion, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. will collaborate with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to co-develop and co-commercialize an investigational RNAi-based liver disease treatment.

Doudna-Charpentier duo is sole winner of chemistry Nobel

Surprising no one, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for the development of a method for genome editing,” that is, the CRISPR/Cas9 system.

FDA delivers on promise of guidance for vaccine EUAs

Amid speculation that the White House had killed it, the FDA issued a promised guidance Oct. 6 on what it will take to get an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Myosins for givin’: $13.1B takeover by BMS blesses Myokardia, points at Cytokinetics pipeline

Cytokinetics Inc. as a competitor for Myokardia Inc.’s cardiovascular (CV) drug, mavacamten, didn’t come up until near the end of the conference call related to the $13.1 billion buyout of the latter company by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS), but the prospect is on Wall Street’s mind.