DUBLIN – Priothera Ltd. closed a €30 million (US$35.4 million) series A round to shepherd an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor agonist through clinical development in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The present round was led by Fountain Healthcare Partners, with Healthcap as co-lead investor. Funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC, and Earlybird Venture Capital also participated.

The company may be new, but its lead asset, mocravimod, already has a lengthy clinical history. Previously known as KRP-203, it was the subject of a licensing deal back in 2006 between Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo. It has been tested in several indications, including ulcerative colitis and cutaneous lupus erythematosus but has shown most promise in improving outcomes in AML patients undergoing HSCT. Dublin-based Priothera is gearing up for a pivotal phase IIb/III trial, which, it hopes, will yield positive data by 2023 and a potential conditional approval by 2024.

Manus Rogan, co-founder and chairman, Priothera

Priothera has acquired the asset from Kyorin, but the new company is also drawing on expertise from the big pharma firm. “Novartis made a strategic decision not to progress mocravimod,” Priothera Chairman Manus Rogan told BioWorld. “The internal team, who were closest to the data, thought there was a great opportunity here and approached the venture community.”

Fountain has had previous success with big pharma spin-outs in which the original development team was retained. Bayer AG’s recent acquisition of Stevenage, U.K.-based women’s health specialist Kandy Therapeutics Ltd., which had been developing a compound originally discovered at London-based Glaxosmithkline plc, fits that profile. So, too, does Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s $525 million acquisition Civitas Therapeutics Inc., a spin-out from Dublin-based Alkermes plc.

The present transaction reunites some of the personnel involved in the recent acquisition of Dublin-based Inflazome Ltd. by Basel-based Roche Holding AG, for €380 million (then US$448 million) up front. Rogan, who is also managing director and co-founder of Dublin-based Fountain Healthcare Partners, was Inflazome’s chairman and is co-founder, as well as chairman of the new firm.

Priothera’s CEO and co-founder Florent Gros was previously managing director at the Novartis Venture Fund and was also on the Inflazome board. A third Inflazome director, Dhaval Patel, is also centrally involved, as Priothera’s co-founder and chief scientific officer (CSO). Patel is executive vice president and CSO at Brussels-based UCB SA but prior to taking up that post he was global head of autoimmunity, transplantation and inflammation disease area at Novartis, during which time the company secured the first approval of a S1P receptor modulator, Gilenya (fingolimod). It was licensed as a multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy in 2010. Patel also led the work on mocravimod and he has reassembled his team to take the program outside Novartis. Priothera has opened a base in St. Louis, France, which is immediately adjacent to Basel.

The drug class is now mature. Two other novel S1P receptor modulators have gained approval in MS in recent years, Mayzent (siponimod) and Zeposia (ozanimod), which are marketed by Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., respectively. Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, is in phase II in systemic lupus erythematosus with cenerimod. And the FDA approved three generic versions of fingolimod late last year. At the same time, Priothera is opening new ground with mocravimod. “It’s differentiated in terms of the indication we’re going after,” Rogan said. “No one else has thought to go after this indication.”

Priothera’s rationale for the therapy is that it may decouple the graft-vs.-host effect from the graft-vs.-leukemia effect, by preventing, or at least reducing, donor T-cell trafficking to the thymus when used prophylactically.

The present round should be sufficient to take the company beyond the upcoming trial, at which point the value of the asset should be apparent. Second-line AML continues to be underserved – HSCT is potentially curative for those who relapse on first-line therapy, but the five-year survival rate is only about 50%, Rogan said.

The broad AML field has been a focus of considerable M&A and licensing activity in recent years. In late 2018, the Cilag GmbH International arm of Johnson & Johnson in-licensed an anti-CD70 antibody cusatuzumab from Argenx SE for $300 million up front, $200 million in equity investment and up to $1.3 billion in milestones. Dublin-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval in 2017 for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) in AML, which it gained through its $1.5 billion acquisition of Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc. Other deals involving AML assets include Daiichi Sankyo Co.’s acquisition of Ambit Biosciences and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharmaceutical Corp.’s acquisition of Tolero Pharmaceuticals Inc. for up to $780 million, including milestones,

In addition to Rogan and Gros, Priothera’s board members include: Patel; Healthcap partner Mårten Steen; Henry Skinner, senior vice president at Tekla; and Earlybird partner Lionel Carnot.