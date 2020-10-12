Ballerup, Denmark-based Ambu A/S reported that Lars Rasmussen, who has been chairman of the board since December 2019, has decided not to seek reelection at the annual general meeting in December. He cited concern among a few Ambu shareholders about a potential conflict of interest by his holding the chairmanships at both Ambu and Coloplast. “...Coloplast during its recent Capital Markets Day mentioned that they might sometime in the future evaluate if distribution of cystoscopes could be a new product area to enter,” he added. In addition, Oliver Johansen, who has been a member of the Ambu board since 2015 and who is senior vice president, global R&D with Coloplast, also has decided not to seek reelection.

Brainomix, an Oxford, U.K.-based company, reported two new additions to its board, with the appointment of Jacqueline (Jackie) Hunter as chair and Heinz-Otto (HO) Peitgen as nonexecutive director.