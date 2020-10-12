Ac Immune SA, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said an EU grant has been awarded to support the partnership between it and the Joint Programme – Neurodegenerative Disease Research ImageTDP-43 consortium to accelerate development of the company’s first-in-class TDP-43 positron emission tomography tracer.

Alliance Family of Companies, an Irving, Texas-based provider of in-home video EEG testing services, reported the final consolidation of all of its brands under the Stratus name. The company made an initial announcement of the change in late December, but deferred completion of the rebranding to minimize confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stony Brook, N.Y.-based Applied DNA Sciences Inc. said that Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, has secured COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts under its testing-as-a-service offering that are estimated to generate more than $1 million in total annualized revenue beginning Oct. 1.

Lund, Sweden-based Clinical Laserthermia Systems (CLS) and Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, Medical faculty are entering an agreement regarding an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) targeting MRI-Ultrasound, fusion-guided focal laser ablation treatment of prostate cancer, up to Gleason 7a (3+4), using CLS’ Tranberg thermal therapy system for high-precision, minimally invasive interventions. Previously, CLS announced that University Hospital Magdeburg had evaluated the system in an MR-guided LITT procedure for treatment of small liver metastases and tumors. More than 20 patients were treated under the evaluation program. The evaluation was successful with no treatment-related side effects and the hospital will continue to use CLS products for its LITT procedures. CLS and University Hospital Magdeburg is now expanding its collaboration which is managed by CLS’ German subsidiary, CLS GmbH.

Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based DNA Labs International, which specializes in forensic DNA analysis and genetic genealogy for law enforcement agencies, attorneys, and government forensic labs, has announced the use of its demineralization extraction technique in a unique case. After partnering with Julie Schablitsky, the lab successfully utilized their bone testing method to extract DNA from the nails of a mummified, unidentified female from the 1930s.

Marseille, France-based Haliodx SAS, is teaming up with Paltown Development Foundation, of Crownsville, Md., on Colontown University, a new online learning center for over 5,300 colorectal cancer patients and caregivers. As part of the initiative, Haliodx will provide educational resources to CU “students” on Immunoscore, an in vitro diagnostic test designed to predict the risk of relapse in early-stage colon cancer patients and inform treatment decisions.

London-based Induction Healthcare Group plc reported a strategic collaboration with Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner Corp. Zesty, Induction’s patient portal for hospitals, and Cerner will develop a joint patient engagement solution will aim to help the National Health Service trusts deliver an easier, quicker and more efficient service for patients.

M.A. Medalliance SA, of Nyon, Switzerland, reported the first two patients enrolled in the Pristine registry with Selution SLR 018 DEB for the treatment of patients with below-the-knee chronic limb-threatening ischemia. Selution SLR (sustained limus release) is a sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a sustained release of the drug.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has secured $800,000 in grants to develop with Columbus-based Battelle Memorial Institute the Neurolife interface technology for home use. One grant, from the Ohio Third Frontier, will advance Battelle’s Neurolife functional electrical stimulation system, a wearable, form-fitting neural interface garment than can reanimate muscles in the forearm to improve hand function in people living with spinal cord injuries. A second grant, from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, will transform the Neurolife brain-computer interface laboratory system into a portable system for use at home. The research furthers work pioneered by the Wexner Medical Center and Battelle in 2014.

Mountain View, Calif.-based Osmind Inc. has teamed up with Caretaker Medical LLC, of Charlottesville, Va., to maximize the quality of care that ketamine and other mental health practitioners deliver to their patients. Under the partnership, they have established data integration that enables the capture and direct electronic health record upload of continuous, real-time patient data from Caretaker devices, such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, three-lead electrocardiogram and more.

Pacific Edge Ltd., of Dunedin, New Zealand, said Novitas has issued a positive local coverage determination (LCD) for its Cxbladder for tests that are medically necessary. The LCD took effect July 1.

Tempe, Ariz.-based Proteor USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of France-based Proteor Group, has inked an agreement with Ottobock SE & Co., of Duderstadt, Germany, to acquire a significant portion of the lower limb prosthetics portfolio of Irvine, Calif.-based Freedom Innovations LLC. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Albuquerque-based Southwest labs LLC said it now offers a fast, 20-minute, rapid COVID-19 antigen test that has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA.

Seattle-based Tegria, a new company designed to provide next-generation technologies and services to the health care sector, launched today with support from Providence Health & Services, a Seattle-based nonprofit health system with facilities in five states.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has released two new SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests: the Thermo Scientific Omnipath COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA test and the Thermo Scientific Elia SARS-CoV-2-Sp1 IgG test.

Jerusalem-based Votis Subdermal Imaging Technologies Ltd. has licensed an imaging technology from Columbia University, with the aim of developing a suite of medical devices to help people with peripheral artery disease receive an accurate assessment of their condition. The license gives Votis worldwide rights to the intellectual property for all medical imaging purposes, including telemedicine. Terms of the license were not disclosed.