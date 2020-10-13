Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J. CLBS-119 Antiviral COVID-19-induced lung damage Opened proof-of-concept study and begun screening patients; study will target patients who are experiencing hypoxia due to prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 and who require supplemental oxygen 10/8/20

Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J. CLBS-119 Autologous CD34+ cell therapy product COVID-19-induced lung damage Opened enrollment in the 12-patient proof-of-concept study; primary outcome is safety of CLBS-119; secondary endpoint is change in oxygen saturation 10/9/20

Napajen Pharma Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Tokyo NJA-730 Combines anti-CD-40 oligonucleotide with beta-glucan delivery technology Prevention of acute graft-vs.-host disease Data showed drug well-tolerated in healthy subjects up to doses of 6 mg; phase II study expected to start in 2021 10/8/20

Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney Veyonda (idronoxil) Topoisomerase inhibitor COVID-19 Treated first patient in Noxcovid-1 study enrolling subjects hospitalized with moderate lung dysfunction requiring low oxygen support who are at risk of progressing rapidly into requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation 10/8/20

Phase II

Chromadex Corp., of Los Angeles Niagen (nicotinamide riboside) Dietary supplement Mild to moderate COVID-19 infection Research conducted in partnership with Scandibio Therapeutics AB showed 29% reduction in recovery time in 100 outpatients who received standard of care and nutritional protocol that included agent, reducing average recovery time to 6.6 days vs. 9.3 days for placebo 10/6/20

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016 SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies COVID-19 In the Blaze-1 study, combination therapy reduced viral load at day 11 compared to placebo (primary endpoint) as well as at day 3 (p=0.016) and day 7 (p<0.001); combination improved time-weighted average change from baseline in total symptom score from day 1 to 11 (p=0.009); 0.9% of patients taking the therapy had COVID-19-related hospitalization and ER visits compared to 5.8% of patients taking placebo (p=0.049) 10/7/20

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib) Oral SK2 selective inhibitor COVID-19 U.S. study in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia passed second prescheduled safety review by independent safety monitoring committee, with unanimous recommendation to continue without change; study is 75% enrolled; data expected before year-end 10/7/20

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco Fostamatinib Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor Hospitalized COVID-19 Enrolled first of approximately 60 patients in the study; primary endpoint is safety of the drug compared to placebo; early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression will also be assessed 10/9/20

University of Oxford, of Oxford, U.K. Hydroxychloroquine Interferes with lysosomal activity and autophagy Hospitalized COVID-19 In the Recovery study, death within 28 days occurred in 27.0% of patients taking hydroxychloroquine and 25.0% in the standard of care (SOC) group (p=0.15); hospital discharge rate within 28 days was 59.8% for hydroxychloroquine and 62.9% for SOC; of patients who were not undergoing mechanical ventilation at baseline, 30.7% of patients taking hydroxychloroquine went on invasive mechanical ventilation or died, compared to 26.9% of SOC patients 10/9/20

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai Margetuximab Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer First patient in greater China treated in the Mahogany study testing margetuximab plus the anti-PD-1 antibody retifanlimab; study will also test margetuximab plus a checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy; primary efficacy endpoint is overall survival 10/6/20

Phase III

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Nectin-4 modulator Urothelial cancer Second cohort in pivotal EV-201 trial in locally advanced or metastatic disease previously treated with PD-1/L1 inhibitor and ineligible for cisplatin showed 52% objective response rate per blinded independent review and median duration of response of 10.9 months 10/12/20

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-7442 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor COVID-19 infection Long-acting antibody combination advancing into 2 trials in >6,000 participants; first will evaluate safety and efficacy to prevent infection for up to 12 months in about 5,000 participants and second will evaluate post-exposure prophylaxis and preemptive treatment in about 1,100 people 10/12/20

Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea CT-P59 Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 prophylaxis in people who had contact with SARS-CoV-2-infected patients Launched the study of approximately 1,000 patients 10/12/20

Celltrion Healthcare, of Incheon, South Korea Remsima SC (CT-P13 SC) Biosimilar of infliximab Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis Of the 54 patients treated with CT-P13 PC, 77.8% achieved clinical remission at week 54 10/12/20

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., Grifols SA, of Barcelona; CSL Behring, of King of Prussia, Pa. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan COVID-HIG, anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin, H-Ig Hyperimmune globulin products from plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 COVID-19 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases launched the Insight 013 study comparing the different plasma-derived products to placebo with all patients taking Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.); primary endpoint is ordinal outcome scale score on day 7 10/9/20

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Veklury (remdesivir) Antiviral Mild-moderate or severe hospitalized COVID-19 Data from the ACTT-1 study published in The New England Journal of Medicineshowed patients treated with Veklury had a median time to recovery of 10 days compared to 15 days with placebo (p<0.001); in patients who required oxygen support at baseline, median time to recovery was 11 days for Veklury and 18 days for placebo; mortality rate was 6.7% for Veklury and 11.9% for placebo at day 15 (HR=0.55) and 11.4% for Veklury and 15.2% for placebo at day 29 (HR=0.73) 10/9/20

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka Japan Entyvio (vedolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha4beta7 integrin Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis In the Visible open-label extension study, 68.9% of patients had clinical remission and 70% had corticosteroid-free clinical remission at week 108 10/12/20

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London VIR-7831 Monoclonal antibody SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 After reviewing phase II data, the independent data monitoring committee recommended the COMET-ICE study testing the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization move to phase III portion of the study 10/6/20