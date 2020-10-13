|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J.
|CLBS-119
|Antiviral
|COVID-19-induced lung damage
|Opened proof-of-concept study and begun screening patients; study will target patients who are experiencing hypoxia due to prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 and who require supplemental oxygen
|10/8/20
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J.
|CLBS-119
|Autologous CD34+ cell therapy product
|COVID-19-induced lung damage
|Opened enrollment in the 12-patient proof-of-concept study; primary outcome is safety of CLBS-119; secondary endpoint is change in oxygen saturation
|10/9/20
|Napajen Pharma Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Tokyo
|NJA-730
|Combines anti-CD-40 oligonucleotide with beta-glucan delivery technology
|Prevention of acute graft-vs.-host disease
|Data showed drug well-tolerated in healthy subjects up to doses of 6 mg; phase II study expected to start in 2021
|10/8/20
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda (idronoxil)
|Topoisomerase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Treated first patient in Noxcovid-1 study enrolling subjects hospitalized with moderate lung dysfunction requiring low oxygen support who are at risk of progressing rapidly into requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation
|10/8/20
|
Phase II
|Chromadex Corp., of Los Angeles
|Niagen (nicotinamide riboside)
|Dietary supplement
|Mild to moderate COVID-19 infection
|Research conducted in partnership with Scandibio Therapeutics AB showed 29% reduction in recovery time in 100 outpatients who received standard of care and nutritional protocol that included agent, reducing average recovery time to 6.6 days vs. 9.3 days for placebo
|10/6/20
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016
|SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies
|COVID-19
|In the Blaze-1 study, combination therapy reduced viral load at day 11 compared to placebo (primary endpoint) as well as at day 3 (p=0.016) and day 7 (p<0.001); combination improved time-weighted average change from baseline in total symptom score from day 1 to 11 (p=0.009); 0.9% of patients taking the therapy had COVID-19-related hospitalization and ER visits compared to 5.8% of patients taking placebo (p=0.049)
|10/7/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Oral SK2 selective inhibitor
|COVID-19
|U.S. study in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia passed second prescheduled safety review by independent safety monitoring committee, with unanimous recommendation to continue without change; study is 75% enrolled; data expected before year-end
|10/7/20
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|Fostamatinib
|Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Enrolled first of approximately 60 patients in the study; primary endpoint is safety of the drug compared to placebo; early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression will also be assessed
|10/9/20
|University of Oxford, of Oxford, U.K.
|Hydroxychloroquine
|Interferes with lysosomal activity and autophagy
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|In the Recovery study, death within 28 days occurred in 27.0% of patients taking hydroxychloroquine and 25.0% in the standard of care (SOC) group (p=0.15); hospital discharge rate within 28 days was 59.8% for hydroxychloroquine and 62.9% for SOC; of patients who were not undergoing mechanical ventilation at baseline, 30.7% of patients taking hydroxychloroquine went on invasive mechanical ventilation or died, compared to 26.9% of SOC patients
|10/9/20
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Margetuximab
|Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody targeting HER2
|HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|First patient in greater China treated in the Mahogany study testing margetuximab plus the anti-PD-1 antibody retifanlimab; study will also test margetuximab plus a checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy; primary efficacy endpoint is overall survival
|10/6/20
|
Phase III
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Nectin-4 modulator
|Urothelial cancer
|Second cohort in pivotal EV-201 trial in locally advanced or metastatic disease previously treated with PD-1/L1 inhibitor and ineligible for cisplatin showed 52% objective response rate per blinded independent review and median duration of response of 10.9 months
|10/12/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-7442
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Long-acting antibody combination advancing into 2 trials in >6,000 participants; first will evaluate safety and efficacy to prevent infection for up to 12 months in about 5,000 participants and second will evaluate post-exposure prophylaxis and preemptive treatment in about 1,100 people
|10/12/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in people who had contact with SARS-CoV-2-infected patients
|Launched the study of approximately 1,000 patients
|10/12/20
|Celltrion Healthcare, of Incheon, South Korea
|Remsima SC (CT-P13 SC)
|Biosimilar of infliximab
|Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
|Of the 54 patients treated with CT-P13 PC, 77.8% achieved clinical remission at week 54
|10/12/20
|Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., Grifols SA, of Barcelona; CSL Behring, of King of Prussia, Pa. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|COVID-HIG, anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin, H-Ig
|Hyperimmune globulin products from plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19
|COVID-19
|National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases launched the Insight 013 study comparing the different plasma-derived products to placebo with all patients taking Veklury (remdesivir, Gilead Sciences Inc.); primary endpoint is ordinal outcome scale score on day 7
|10/9/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Veklury (remdesivir)
|Antiviral
|Mild-moderate or severe hospitalized COVID-19
|Data from the ACTT-1 study published in The New England Journal of Medicineshowed patients treated with Veklury had a median time to recovery of 10 days compared to 15 days with placebo (p<0.001); in patients who required oxygen support at baseline, median time to recovery was 11 days for Veklury and 18 days for placebo; mortality rate was 6.7% for Veklury and 11.9% for placebo at day 15 (HR=0.55) and 11.4% for Veklury and 15.2% for placebo at day 29 (HR=0.73)
|10/9/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka Japan
|Entyvio (vedolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha4beta7 integrin
|Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
|In the Visible open-label extension study, 68.9% of patients had clinical remission and 70% had corticosteroid-free clinical remission at week 108
|10/12/20
|Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|VIR-7831
|Monoclonal antibody SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|After reviewing phase II data, the independent data monitoring committee recommended the COMET-ICE study testing the early treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization move to phase III portion of the study
|10/6/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.