Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla., said it received institutional review board (IRB) approval to expand the AMP-511 expanded access program (EAP) of its Toll-like receptor 3 modulator, Ampligen (rintatolimod), to include individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 who still show chronic fatigue-like symptoms, commonly referred to as post-COVID-19 long haulers. Under the amendment to the AMP-511 EAP protocol, previously focused on individuals with myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome, up to 20 of 100 active participants can be COVID-19 long haulers. AIM is preparing the IRB-approved protocol for submission to the FDA.

Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York, said it made further progress in its COVID-19 pneumonia program with nomacopan in the U.S. and Brazil. The company’s initial proof-of-principle studies have demonstrated that the 45-mg standard dose of nomacopan can be used to treat patients with COVID-19 pneumonia without the need for up-dosing. The studies showed rapid onset of action of nomacopan, as well as no reported adverse safety signals. Both studies, involving more than 60 patients each, have a primary endpoint of time to oxygen normalization and hospital discharge. The secondary endpoints will include the need for intubation and mortality. Treatment is for up to 14 days, with study monitoring and completion after two months.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it pre-published a preclinical evaluation of its single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. The studies were conducted as part of the company’s ongoing collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. AdCOVID is based on an adenovirus intranasal vaccine platform and expresses the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The authors presented data demonstrating strong activation of all three arms of the adaptive immune system following a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID. These data, conducted in two strains of mice, show that it stimulated strong immune responses. The company anticipates filing an IND with the FDA and starting a phase I safety and immunogenicity trial of AdCOVID in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo., disclosed the publication of a scientific manuscript on Ampion effects on peripheral blood monocytes (PBMC) in a preprint report, “Ampion suppresses cytokine release by modulating select inflammatory transcription factor activity in stimulated PBMC.” Ampion reduces pro-inflammatory cytokine release by activating the immunoregulatory transcription factors PPARγ and AhR. Ampio said the publication adds to the growing evidence of the important anti-inflammatory activities of Ampion in various inflammation-related conditions, including the dysregulated immune response observed in severe COVID-19-infected patients.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., of San Jose, Calif., obtained three grants and one rental award from various local authorities in China with a portion of the funding subject to milestone achievements. In total, these grants and award reached about $8 million. The money will be received over a few years starting this quarter and will help the company fund R&D and new product commercialization.

Antengene Corp., of Shanghai, and Wuxi Biologics, also of Shanghai, said they will co-operate in the development and production of novel drugs, and jointly promote the R&D of innovative oncology therapies.

ATCC, of Manassas, Va., said it received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract award with a ceiling value of $250 million from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to join its Clinical Studies Network and provide a biological specimen and investigational product storage facility with centralized services. The contract supplements ATCC’s participation in the U.S. government’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Auravax Therapeutics Inc., of Houston, said it entered an exclusive license option agreement with the University of Houston covering the intellectual property for a novel intranasal vaccine technology. The company is developing a differentiated platform of vaccines against various respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Betterlife Pharma Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, is teaming up with Virtrial LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., to conduct patient monitoring for imminent COVID-19 clinical trials in Australia to test the efficacy of AP-003, an interferon alpha 2b formulation. Virtrial’s platform enables Betterlife to empower selected clinical research sites to perform virtual visits – a combination of secure video, audio, chat and messaging, which can be used on any device.

Bioatla Inc., of San Diego, and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing, said they revised their previous global co-development and commercialization agreement for Bioatla’s investigational CAB CTLA-4 antibody, BA-3071. The previous agreement from April 2019 now becomes a global licensing agreement for BA-3071, which was designed to be conditionally activated in the tumor microenvironment in order to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combinations with checkpoint inhibitors, such as Beigene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab. Beigene will hold an exclusive global license to BA-3071 and will be solely responsible for its global clinical development and commercialization and have the right to receive all profits on any future sales net of royalty payments to Bioatla. In addition to the up-front payment Bioatla received upon execution of the original agreement, Bioatla is eligible to receive near-term development and regulatory milestone payments together with increased tiered royalties on worldwide sales. Additional terms of the amended agreement were not disclosed.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranford, N.J., signed an exclusive agreement with Novellus Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., to license induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), and has created a new subsidiary, Novecite, that will be focused on developing cellular therapies. Novecite has a worldwide exclusive license from Novellus, an engineered cellular medicines company, to develop and commercialize Novecite mesenchymal stem cells to treat acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. Several cell therapy companies using donor-derived MSC therapies in treating the condition have demonstrated that the cells reduce inflammation, enhance clearance of pathogens and stimulate tissue repair in the lungs.

Complix NV, of Hasselt, Belgium, said it was awarded a €1.2 million (US$1.41 million) grant from the Flanders government through the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to allow the company to accelerate its R&D of a novel and differentiating class of Alphabody-based therapeutics against coronavirus infections. Alphabodies represent a scaffold to target the viral cell fusion mechanism based on their biophysical and structural properties, the company said. The cell fusion mechanism is an essential step in the infection process and is highly conserved throughout the coronavirus family, the company added.

Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, said it completed the share subscription agreement through which an affiliate of New York-based Pfizer Inc. subscribed for approximately $200 million newly issued Cstone shares that initiates a multifaceted strategic collaboration that the companies announced last month. The shares represent approximately a 9.9% stake in the company, and Pfizer also receives the exclusive licensing rights to commercialize lead asset, the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab, in mainland China.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, closed its definitive leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) collaboration and license agreement and a right of first negotiation, option and license agreement with Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen Inc. Under the terms, Denali will receive $560 million up front. The companies will co-develop Denali’s small-molecule inhibitors of LRRK2 for Parkinson’s disease and co-commercialize Denali’s LRRK2 products in the U.S and China with shared responsibility for worldwide development costs as well as profits and losses for commercialization in the U.S. and China. Denali will be eligible to receive up to $1.125 billion in potential milestone payments.

Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, signed a joint research agreement with four research organizations – Kan Research Institute, National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Nagasaki University and Yokohama City University in Japan – concerning the development of therapeutics to prevent the aggravation of COVID-19. The project was adopted for the second public call by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development. A nonclinical animal model of SARS-CoV-2 infection will be constructed. A Toll-like receptor 4 antagonist, eritoran, discovered by Eisai, and an anti-fractalkine antibody, E-6011, discovered by Eisai’s research subsidiary Kan, will be evaluated.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, said they entered an agreement to facilitate access to future Lilly therapeutic antibodies under development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to benefit low- and middle-income countries. Commercial manufacturing will start in April 2021 at the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in Denmark, where the Therapeutics Accelerator has reserved manufacturing capacity.

GT Biopharma Inc., of Beverly Hills, Calif., signed a partnership agreement with Cytovance Biologics Inc., a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization and a subsidiary of the Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China. Cytovance will be the exclusive GMP manufacturer for three of the company's TriKE therapeutic product candidates. Cytovance will use its Keystone bacterial or mammalian expression systems. Subject to the completion of certain milestones by Cytovance, GT has the option to pay Cytovance up to $6 million for its manufacturing services in either cash or in shares of the company's common stock valued at the time Cytovance achieves each of several milestones over the next 12 months.

Hitgen Ltd., of Chengdu, China, signed a definitive agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, to acquire Vernalis Ltd. for $25 million in cash. The closing is expected before the end of this year. Vernalis combines protein science and structure determination, fragment screening and biophysics with medicinal chemistry.

ILC Therapeutics Ltd., of Scotland, U.K., launched a research partnership with the University of St. Andrews. The parties aim to move a COVID-19 therapy toward clinical trials. The startup is working with the university’s Catherine Adamson from the School of Biology, specifically looking at the role that its drug, Alfacyte, can play in preventing COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. In other news, ILC said that Alfacyte, a synthetic interferon, is 15 to 20 times more effective at preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture than other commercially available interferons such as interferon-alpha 2 and interferon-beta 1a. COVID-19 tries to slow down the body’s innate interferon response to viral infection and Alfacyte is designed to help accelerate the response and prevent disease progression, the company said.

IMV Inc., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, said it has been selected for additional funding by the Canadian government, bringing total support to $10 million for clinical development and manufacturing of its vaccine, DPX-COVID-19. In consultation with Health Canada, IMV said it decided to combine its original phase I and II studies into a single trial to accelerate development and the timeline. DPX-COVID-19 is a synthetic, targeted vaccine composed of multiple peptides of the spike protein of the coronavirus.

Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China, said the waiting period connected with its global expansion collaboration agreement with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) has expired, triggering a $200 million up-front payment milestone.

Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., said the European Commission, acting on behalf of the European Union (EU) Member States, has approved an advance purchase agreement in which the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will supply 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate following approval or authorization from regulators. The EU Member States also have the option to secure up to 200 million additional doses. Separate to the agreement, as part of J&J’s larger commitment to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it revealed plans to allocate up to 500 million vaccine doses toward international efforts to ensure access for lower-income countries.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc., of Lexington, Mass., offered an update to its ongoing COVID-19 clinical development program evaluating KB-109 when added to supportive self-care in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. New projections for enrollment of the multicenter K031 study in about 350 patients indicate that top-line data will be available in the first quarter of 2021. Previous projections had targeted the fourth quarter of this year.

Kindred Biosciences Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., expanded its agreement with Vaxart Inc., of South San Francisco, under which Kindred’s Centaur CDMO subsidiary will manufacture Vaxart's oral vaccine for COVID-19 and other vaccine candidates. Centaur’s California plant will be responsible for scaling the COVID-19 clinical trial material into midsize bioreactors, and the Kansas plant will be responsible for manufacturing at 2,000-liter scale in its single-use bioreactors.

Mapi Pharma Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel, committed capacity at its fill and finish facility in Jerusalem to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Israel, the EU and globally.

Molecular Partners AG, of Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, disclosed supportive preclinical data from in vivo assessments of its DARPin candidates targeting COVID-19. The candidates show robust activity in an aggressive viral challenge hamster model, supporting potential efficacy as therapeutic options in patients with late-stage disease. First-in-human studies for the candidate called MP-0420 are anticipated to begin in November, and clinical studies for the second antiviral prospect, MP-0423, are expected to initiate in the first half of 2021.

Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston, reported preliminary findings from its research collaboration with the Rega Institute in Leuven, Belgium, that demonstrate its drug candidates, WP-1096 and WP-1097, are showing significant in vitro activity in a range of infectious diseases. In addition to activity against SARS-CoV-2, antiviral activity has now been documented for HIV, Zika and dengue fever.

Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology, of Miramar, Fla., a unit of Generex Biotechnology Corp., closed its previously-announced licensing and distribution agreement with Bintai Kinden Corp., of Malaysia, to develop and commercialize Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine.

Oblique Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm, said that together with collaborators at Sahlgrenska University Hospital and Karolinska Institutet it was granted SEK5 million (US$563,859) by Vinnova, the Swedish government’s innovation agency, to develop neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and to use its Abiprot platform to develop antibodies swiftly against future pandemics. Using the Abiprot antibody discovery platform, Oblique and collaborators showed earlier in 2020 that potential epitopes for neutralizing antibodies can be identified within days from a single patient nasal swab.

Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa., said it entered an agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., of Bangalore, India, to manufacture OCU-200, Ocugen’s biologic candidate in preclinical development for treating diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration. Under the agreement, Kemwell will manage all CMC and clinical manufacturing activities as well as provide OCU-200 supplies for IND-enabling toxicology studies and phase I/IIa trials. Ocugen is planning to initiate IND-enabling studies, including GLP toxicology studies next year, with DME as the first targeted indication.

Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, Republic of Korea, licensed rights to OLX-301A and OLX-301D in age-related macular degeneration and subretinal fibrosis to Théa Open Innovation, a sister company of Laboratoires Théa SAS, of Clermont-Ferrand, France. Théa will have worldwide rights, excluding Asia-Pacific, to the two drugs and has an option to license two of Olix's ophthalmic pipeline programs. Olix will receive €8.8 million (US$10.4 million) up front and is eligible for development and commercialization milestone payments. Théa had previously licensed the right to OLX-301A in the EU, Middle East and Africa.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, of Nottingham, U.K., said it was awarded funding from the U.K. Research and Innovation Ideas to Address COVID-19 program, which will support a joint collaboration between Oncimmune and Medicines Discovery Catapult to deliver the IMPACTT (immunity profiling of patients with COVID-19 for therapy and triage) program.

Oxford Biomedica plc, of Oxford, U.K., said it has approval from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for a fourth manufacturing suite within the company’s Oxbox manufacturing facility that will be used to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Renibus Therapeutics Inc., of Dallas, Texas, reported preclinical data showing RBT-9 inhibits viral activity of SARS-CoV-2 by inhibiting replication of the virus. The drug is currently being tested in a phase II study for COVID-19.

Rentschler Biopharma SE, of Laupheim, Germany, said it reached an agreement to serve as contract development and manufacturing organization partner for Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany. Initially, Rentschler will be responsible for key aspects of cGMP drug substance manufacturing for BNT-162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in development by Biontech and Pfizer Inc., of New York, that has moved into a global phase III trial. Under the agreement, Rentschler assumed responsibility for downstream processing to provide highly purified drug substance. In addition to large-scale production services for the COVID-19 vaccine, the agreement provides for small-batch manufacturing of other Biontech RNA programs for use in clinical trials. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and Curon Biopharmaceutical Ltd., of Shanghai, signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of tenalisib, a dual PI3K delta and gamma inhibitor in the greater China region. Under the terms, Rhizen will receive an undisclosed up-front cash payment and is eligible to collect development and commercial milestone payments with an overall deal value of $149.5 million plus double-digit royalties on annual net sales. Curon obtains the exclusive development and commercialization rights of tenalisib for greater China across all oncology indications, and will lead the clinical development in that territory.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, and non-profit Orbis International, of New York, agreed to a 10-year partnership to tackle the burden of eye diseases in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Asia. The organizations will seek to accelerate the growth of quality eye care systems by building the capacity of eye care professionals, developing digital technology and increasing awareness of the importance of eye health. These activities will supplement the digital glaucoma educational initiative for ophthalmologists in China that Santen and Orbis formed in June 2020.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it discovered a small molecule termed Salicyn-30 that demonstrated a 3- to 4-log reduction in SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in an in vitro virus infection experiment. Sorrento screened a collection of salicylanilide compounds of interest from a library of molecules developed upon a chemical scaffolding known as salicylanilides. In preliminary preclinical experiments, comparative data suggested Salicyn-30 may be more effective than another salicylanilide, niclosamide, a small molecule previously used to treat tapeworm infection that is in a phase I program against COVID-19. Sorrento plans to assess Salicyn-30 as a stand-alone therapy to reduce viral load in individuals with severe COVID-19 infection and, in parallel, to examine its potential synergy in combination with antibodies in its portfolio.

Spartina Biotechnologies Inc., of Sante Fe, N.M., is developing Siren, an RNA interference treatment for COVID-19. The treatment is designed to block viral replication and to trigger an innate immune response.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, said they established S-Racmo Co. Ltd. as a joint venture to develop production methods and to manufacture products for the regenerative medicine and cell therapy field. S-Racmo, which will conduct business as a contract development and manufacturing organization, will use a manufacturing facility for regenerative medicine and cell therapy owned by Sumitomo and will construct a second facility on the premises of Sumitomo Dainippon’s Central Research Laboratories. In addition, Sumitomo Dainippon initiated negotiations with privately held Corneagen Inc., of Seattle, to manufacture its corneal endothelial cells to treat corneal diseases so that S-Racmo can assume these operations in Japan.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc., of Montreal, identified a protease inhibitor targeting SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease. The company plans to run in vitro studies to test the lead compound.

Transgene SA, of Strasbourg, France, NEC Corp., of Tokyo, and Bostongene Corp., of Waltham, Mass., said they are collaborating on two ongoing phase I trials of TG-4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine for ovarian and head and neck cancers based on Transgene’s Myvac platform and NEC’s AI-driven Neoantigen Prediction System in Europe and the U.S. As part of the collaboration, Bostongene will conduct genomic and transcriptomic analyses of primary patient tumors collected from patients enrolled in those two clinical trials to identify predictors of response to TG-4050 and the cancer cell-intrinsic and -extrinsic factors that may mediate each patient’s response to the vaccine.

Treefrog Therapeutics SAS, of Bordeaux, France, and Invetech Pty Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said they formed a strategic partnership to develop a GMP-compliant device for high-throughput stem cell encapsulation. The companies began to collaborate on the project in 2019 and delivered a beta encapsulation system in April 2020 with a throughput of 1,000 stem cell capsules per second. The new partnership is designed to secure GMP compliance and further enhance the functionality, yield and processing conditions of the encapsulation device, with the goal of reaching the market by year-end 2022.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, said it inked a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., to promote vibegron in the primary care segment following FDA approval. Sunovion agreed to deploy its multispecialty sales force to bring the beta 3 adrenoceptor agonist to primary care physicians, targeting this segment through March 31, 2026. In exchange, Sunovion is set to receive a mid-single-digit repayment fee based on net vibegron sales beginning on April 1, 2023. In March, the FDA accepted the NDA for vibegron to treat overactive bladder and assigned a PDUFA date of Dec. 26. The vibegron co-promotion agreement is separate from the exclusive three-year agreement between Urovant and Sunovion for services related to wholesale trade and retail distribution, contract operations and select account management activities for vibegron. Sunovion is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, which also is a majority shareholder of Urovant.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, announced the publication of preclinical research in an influenza animal model highlighting a new mechanism for enhancing the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies to treat viral infection and induce a protective response. The company said the data demonstrate that selective engagement of an activating Fc receptor on dendritic cells by antiviral monoclonal antibodies induced protective CD8+ T-cell adaptive responses. The paper, "Fc-optimized antibodies elicit CD8 immunity to viral respiratory infection," was published in the Oct. 8 online edition of Nature. "These data may have significant implications across a wide range of infectious diseases, and we look forward to exploring the vaccinal potential of the GAALIE-engineered antibodies we are advancing through clinical development – VIR-3434 for chronic hepatitis B and VIR-7832 for SARS-CoV-2," said Herbert “Skip” Virgin, the study's co-author, executive vice president of research, and chief scientific officer of Vir.