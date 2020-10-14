Advanced Nanotherapies Inc., of Los Gatos, Calif., said it closed the final tranche of its seed round financing for a total of $5.3 million. The company said its initial focus is on bringing a safer and more effective therapeutic option to patients with peripheral artery disease using sirolimus-coated angioplasty balloons. Its technology platform leverages biodegradable functionalized nanoparticles and a proprietary coating process developed at Cleveland Clinic.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Jose, Calif., said it has entered a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors that have participated in a registered direct offering of 1.13 million shares priced at $7.4925 each. In a concurrent private placement, the investors agreed to purchase two series of warrants for an aggregate 567,234 shares of common stock. The series A warrants have an exercise price of $7.43 per share, and the series B warrants have an exercise price of $9 per share. The net proceeds will be used for the clinical development of its product candidates, working capital and other general corporate purposes. In the near-term, priority will be placed on its ongoing AR-301 phase III trial for patients with ventilator-associated pneumonia, AR-501's phase IIb trial for the treatment of chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients, and to continue developing novel COVID-19 therapies.

Biocure Technology Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it will close a nonbrokered private placement on Oct. 15 consisting of about 1.8 million units priced at CA14 cents (US11 cents) per unit for gross proceeds of CA$250,142. Net proceeds are intended to be used for general working capital and research and development. Biocure is developing biosimilars, with five products in development in South Korea, including interferon-beta1b, pegfilgrastim and ranibizumab, as well as CAR T-cell therapy.

Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., which is focused on the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, said it priced its IPO of 5.5 million shares of common stock at $15 each, the midpoint of its pricing range, for gross proceeds of approximately $82.5 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares begin trading Oct. 14 on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CDAK, with their first day performance taking a 19% hit to close at $12.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 2.8 million shares at $7 each, for gross proceeds of $19.6 million. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase an additional 420,000 shares to cover overallotments in connection with the offering, which if exercised in full would increase the gross proceeds to $22.5 million. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Shares of Eton (NASDAQ:ETON) closed Oct. 14 at $7.77, up 84 cents.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., said, in connection with its IPO of shares, the underwriters have exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 487,500 shares at the public offering price of $12 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $5.9 million. As a result, the total number of shares sold was 3.73 million and the gross proceeds were approximately $44.9 million.

Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, said it has placed unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of €325 million (US$382 million). The bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of the company. The convertible bonds with a denomination of €100,000 each will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including development, in-licensing and/or M&A transactions.

Nimbus Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it closed a $60 million private financing round from life science investors RA Capital Management and BVF Partners LP. The funds will support the acceleration of Nimbus’ phase I allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor into phase II early next year, its hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor into the clinic next year, as well as the advancement of its preclinical portfolio of new medicines.

Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin, said it amended its flexible convertible bond agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities LLC, disclosed on April 23, in order to expand its capacity and improve the conversion conditions. Ten additional tranches of €475,000 (US$557,975) nominal value each have been added to the convertible bond facility, which brings the total nominal capacity to €18.95 million, of which €16.23 million remain unissued by Noxxon. The company, which said the changes will allow additional capacity for financing on an as-needed basis, will draw down two additional €475,000 tranches of convertible bonds following the closure of the amended agreement.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 7.18 million shares at $9.75 each for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.07 million shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. Ocular’s stock (NASDAQ:OCUL) closed Oct. 14 at $11.03, down $1.08.

Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm, said it entered a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank, granting the company access to an unsecured loan facility of up to €40 million (US$47 million), which may be used to further support the clinical development of melflufen, and the company's transition from a R&D company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The loan facility is divided into three tranches, each with a maturity of up to five years, which will become available provided that the company reaches certain milestones related to the commercialization of multiple myeloma drug melflufen in the U.S. and the EU, respectively.

Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, said Vision Leader Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of ORI Star Fund LP, will convert its entire September 2019 debenture and associated interest, into Resverlogix common shares, which will discharge all security interests associated with the debenture. The $12 million principal amount of the debenture and accrued interest in the amount of approximately $1.3 million will be converted into approximately 16.1 million common shares priced at CA$1.08 each.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., said it closed its underwritten public offering of 5.63 million shares priced at $51 each, a total that includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares. The gross proceeds were approximately $287.5 million.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, said it received notification from Nasdaq granting its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. It now has until April 12, 2021, to meet the requirement.