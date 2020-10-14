Chinese biotech startup Affamed Therapeutics Ltd., funded by CBC Group, has merged with biopharmaceutical company Everinsight Therapeutics Inc., five days after it licensed in a dopamine agonist, KDT-3594, for Parkinson's disease from Japan’s Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Established in February 2019, Affamed aims to bring in late-stage assets for China and other Asian markets focused on central nervous system and ophthalmology. Its business model is similar to that of Everest Medicines Ltd., which was also incubated by CBC Group and launched a successful $451 million IPO in Hong Kong last Friday.

Everinsight was also founded and funded by CBC Group (formerly known as C-Bridge Capital) in 2019 to focus on ophthalmology and neurological and psychiatric disorders in greater China and globally.

“By merging the two companies, we are creating a leading innovative drug company with a focus on two major and promising therapeutic areas, and a pipeline of multiple drug candidates in late-stage development,” CBC Group CEO Wei Fu told BioWorld.

“Clinical development milestones and new business development will both be accelerated under this new leadership and stronger funding,” he added.

In addition to bringing together complementary businesses, the combination strengthens the combined company’s global R&D capabilities, Affamed’s CEO Dayao Zhao told BioWorld. After the merger, Affamed now has a neurosteroid nasal spray, PH-94B, which is moving into phase III development for social anxiety disorder with licensing rights from Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. in greater China, Korea, and Southeast Asia.

With negotiations in progress, even more assets will be added to the company’s portfolio, Zhao said. “We are expecting a number of clinical trial applications and study starts in 2021,” he said.

A change in direction

Affamed was founded with the intention to advance biosimilars in-licensed from South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. in China. It first built out its pipeline with assets such as SB-3, SB-11 and SB-12 that reference trastuzumab, ranibizumab and eculizumab, respectively. Later, it also licensed an aflibercept biosimilar from Samsung.

Since, Affamed has made rapid clinical progress with those assets. It won IND clearance to start phase III trials in China for the trastuzumab biosimilar in HER2-positive breast cancer in December 2019, and for the eculizumab biosimilar in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in January 2020. It says that SB-12 is the only eculizumab biosimilar granted IND approval in China.

The merger, though, signifies a change in direction for the young startup, from advancing biosimilars to pursuing innovative drugs. In addition to PH-94B, the company is working on a dopamine agonist, KDT-3594, for Parkinson's disease licensed from Japan’s Kissei on Oct. 9. It may also add an investigative twice-per-year intravitreal pan-VEGF inhibitor, GB-102, for wet age-related macular degeneration from Graybug Vision Inc.

Terms of the Kissei deal remain undisclosed. Kissei will receive an up-front payment plus milestone payments and royalties on sales, according to a brief statement from the company.

“The candidate is a new therapeutic agent for Parkinson's disease that reduces the risk of the characteristic side effects of existing ergot and non-ergot dopamine agonists currently under phase II clinical trials in Japan. Parkinson's disease is among our focused areas in central nervous system disorders. Affamed will develop and commercialize the agent for China and other Asian countries,” Zhao told BioWorld.

Kissei’s media spokesperson told BioWorld that KDT-3594 is a novel orally administrable non-ergot dopamine agonist, which acts by stimulating dopamine receptors in the basal ganglia, thereby ameliorating the symptoms of Parkinson's disease caused by the insufficient action of dopamine. Currently, KDT-3594 is in phase II trials in Japan, after entering phase I in 2016. Kissei’s representative said the company will collaborate with Affamed to develop KDT-3594 promptly in Japan, China and other countries, but offered no clear timeline yet.

In August 2019, Graybug Vision closed an $80 million series C financing round that was led by CBC Group. According to a regulatory filing by Graybug in September, Affamed has a right of first negotiation to license exclusive rights to develop and commercialize GB-102 in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and South Korea.