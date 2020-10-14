Company Product Description Indication Status

Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass. Impella Heart pump device For use in high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) patients Presented interim analysis from the Restore EF study; enrolled 193 consecutive qualified patients who underwent a Protected PCI procedure with Impella between September 2019 and September 2020 at 19 hospitals in the U.S.; median left ventricular ejection fraction improved significantly from baseline to 90-day follow-up (31% to 45% p<0.0001); showed significant reduction of heart failure symptoms with an 80% reduction in New York Heart Association classification III/IV at follow up (54% to 11% p<0.001) and significant reduction of anginal symptoms with 99% reduction in Canadian Cardiovascular Society classification III/IV at follow up (70% to 1% p<0.0001)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc., of St. Paul, Minn. Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy system (OAS) Percutaneous orbital atherectomy system Facilitates stent delivery in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to de novo, severely calcified coronary artery lesions Results from a large retrospective observational study of coronary orbital atherectomy demonstrated exceptional safety and high procedural success with the Diamondback 360; 519 patients with severely calcified cardiac disease were treated with orbital atherectomy prior to stent deployment; 86.8% of patients were stenosed, and 53.5% had type C lesions; despite treating these most complex cases, procedural and component angiographic complication rates were all below 1% and stents were successfully deployed in all procedures

Nuvera Medical Inc., of Campbell, Calif. Nuvision ICE catheter Catheter that uses 4D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) technology For visualizing anatomical structures in patients being evaluated for structural heart procedures, such as atrial septal defect or patent foremen ovale closure, left atrial appendage closure, and mitral or tricuspid valve repairs Presented positive results from its first-in-human feasibility study; results support safe and effective use with all primary and secondary safety and performance endpoints met and 0 adverse events reported

Podimetrics Inc., of Somerville, Mass. Smartmat Cellular-connected mat that sends collected data to Podimetrics' care management team For remote foot temperature monitoring to catch early warning signs of diabetic foot complications Study in patients at high risk of developing diabetic foot complications saw major amputations completely eliminated and all-cause hospital admissions drop by 52%; results were published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care