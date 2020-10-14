Company Product Description Indication Status
Aferetica srl, of Bologna, Italy Perlife Ex vivo organ perfusion system Provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implantation Received EU certification 
Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J. ECOS-300CY Sorbent cartridge For the removal of inflammatory mediators during ex vivo organ perfusion Received EU certification 
New World Medical Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Kdb Glide Dual blade device with rounded heel and tapered sides For surgeons performing excisional goniotomy for treatment of glaucoma Registered as a class 1 device by the U.S. FDA

