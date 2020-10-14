|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aferetica srl, of Bologna, Italy
|Perlife
|Ex vivo organ perfusion system
|Provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implantation
|Received EU certification
|Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|ECOS-300CY
|Sorbent cartridge
|For the removal of inflammatory mediators during ex vivo organ perfusion
|Received EU certification
|New World Medical Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
|Kdb Glide
|Dual blade device with rounded heel and tapered sides
|For surgeons performing excisional goniotomy for treatment of glaucoma
|Registered as a class 1 device by the U.S. FDA
