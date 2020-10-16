|Company
|Becton, Dickinson and Co., of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount Tubes
|Diagnostic test for immune assessment
|Identification and enumeration of T-cell subtypes in COVID-19 patients
|Expanded CE mark
|Genalyte Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
|SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel
|Point-of-care rapid COVID-19 antibody test
|Detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
