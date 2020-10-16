Company Product Description Indication Status
Becton, Dickinson and Co., of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount Tubes Diagnostic test for immune assessment Identification and enumeration of T-cell subtypes in COVID-19 patients Expanded CE mark
Genalyte Inc., of San Diego, Calif. SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel Point-of-care rapid COVID-19 antibody test Detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments