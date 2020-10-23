With more than two months left in 2020, it is imminently clear that the $147.3 billion in biopharma projected deal values will likely rise above last year’s record of $160.3 billion, considering the average value per month more than covers the gap. Mergers and acquisitions are currently tracking in fifth place over the past seven years with projected values at $134.7 billion.

The 1,630 deals, including licensing, collaborations and joint ventures, are already on top, above the 2019 record of 1,608 deals. The story is not the same for M&As, however. With only 108 completed through mid-October, it is at the lowest point in seven years and needs at least 15 more to beat out 2014. This year has averaged about 11 completed M&As per month, indicating it probably will not come near the record 173 completed in 2019. Last year’s M&As were valued at $223.78 billion, which is second to 2015’s $256.4 billion through 146 completed M&As.

In September, there were 172 deals worth $11.7 billion and 16 M&As valued at $5.37 billion. So far in October, there have been 91 deals valued at $5.9 billion and eight M&As worth $7 billion. Of the combined 263 deals in September and October, 17% – or 44 of them – were focused on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines.

Biopharma deals and M&As tracked by BioWorld are updated and can be found within BioWorld Snapshots.