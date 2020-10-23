CEO Eric Dube said Retrophin Inc. will “share more [about clinical development plans] once the deal has closed” in the fourth quarter of this year and Orphan Technologies Ltd. belongs to his firm, which has seen only animal data so far with OT-58, an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for classical homocystinuria (HCU).

San Diego-based Retrophin is taking over Orphan, of Lexington, Mass., to bring aboard OT-58, undergoing phase I/II trials against HCU, a rare metabolic disorder characterized by elevated levels of plasma homocysteine that can lead to stroke and heart attacks, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay.

Retrophin will make an up-front payment of $90 million, and Orphan shareholders could collect as much as $427 million more if development and commercial milestones are achieved. Retrophin is also on the hook for a tiered mid-single-digit royalty on net sales of OT-58 in the U.S. and Europe, plus a milestone payment if a pediatric rare disease voucher (PRV) is granted. The boards of both companies have approved the deal.

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft liked it, too. “We think $90 million up front is justified,” he wrote in a report. “Back-of-envelope [calculation] suggests to us that if OT-58 gets approved, the opportunity could be very valuable,” as well as synergistic with Retrophin’s existing commercial franchise. Raycroft estimated 3,500 HCU patients in the U.S. and about the same number in the EU, with possibly more if testing of newborns improves. Helping the OT-58 case is a push for standardized ways to measure homocysteine. A paper in May in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism offered findings that suggest “the national prevalence of HCU may be much higher than estimates from newborn screening results. Patients with elevated total homocysteine levels warrant further evaluation of their hyperhomocysteinemia, including screening for classical HCU.”

Eric Dube, president and CEO, Retrophin

The disease is chronic, which means OT-58 “would be used in patients as long as they are alive,” Raycroft noted in his report, choosing as a reasonable price comparator the ERT Brineura (cerliponase alfa) from San Rafael, Calif.-based Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Approved in April 2017 for a form of Batten disease, Brineura is the first FDA-cleared treatment to slow loss of walking ability in symptomatic pediatric patients ages 3 and older with late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, also known as tripeptidyl peptidase-1 deficiency. The drug sells for $661,000 per year, “but a more conservative price of about $400,000 still leads to an appealing opportunity,” Raycroft said, and the PRV, if granted, “could warrant an estimated $100 million sale.”

In the Retrophin pipeline OT-58 joins sparsentan, a dual endothelin receptor type A and angiotensin II receptor type 1 antagonist. It’s in phase III trials for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a kidney disorder that often leads to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The FDA and EMA have granted sparsentan orphan drug designation for FSGS. Retrophin is also advancing sparsentan for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, or Berger’s disease. FSGS data are due in the first quarter of next year.

Another player in HCU: Aeglea

Retrophin hasn’t said exactly when in 2021 the phase I/II data will roll out with OT-58. The test is a double-blind, randomized experiment that has undergone multiple data monitoring committee reviews, “indicating initial safety hurdles have been cleared,” in analyst Raycroft’s view. “Though this was not confirmed by the company, we expect that Retrophin had access to some clinical data on a blinded basis, likely giving some perspective into plasma biomarker (efficacy) differences, at least.”

On a conference call with investors, analyst Scott Puckhaber with Barclays wanted to know what levels of homocysteine are considered toxic, and “how comfortable [is Retrophin] that the reduction of these homocysteine levels are correlated with the prevention of cardiovascular [CV] events.” William Rote, vice president of R&D, said that “if you look in the literature, there have been a few publications where they've really worked at trying to quantify that,” and “were able to draw distinctive differences in and around those patients that had less than 120 micromolar concentration of homocysteine – that's still well above normal – but those patients that were held below that, especially in the vitamin B6 non-responsive patients, had dramatically lower rates of adverse events, whether it was the CV events or lens dislocations. We also can see a clear distinction in IQ and cognitive abilities and executive function for those that are maintained below 100. I think that there still needs to be work done to describe the linkage between levels of homocysteine and overall outcomes, and supporting that, Orphan [in the] very early days began a natural history study. Some of the patients in this study have been in there for three years,” and Orphan has published results as the study continues.

The Orphan effort is not alone in HCU. Austin, Texas-based Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. has ACN-00177, a recombinant human enzyme that degrades homocysteine and its related homocystine dimer, at the phase I/II stage. The trial is expected to enroll 16 to 20 patients, with endpoints including safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and reduction in homocysteine levels.