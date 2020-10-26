Biolife Sciences Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, reported the availability of the Febridx, an ultra-rapid, disposable, point-of-care test device that identifies a clinically significant acute respiratory infection (ARI) and differentiates viral from bacterial causes. Approved by Health Canada for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus testing and other viral and bacterial infections, the test takes only 30 seconds and provides noninvasive test results for ARIs within 10 minutes, according to the company.

Epicgenetics Inc., of Los Angeles, reported a contract with the Mayo Clinic Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Clinic to perform research to investigate the use of the Epicgenetics FM/a Test to determine the test’s use and applicability to objectively diagnose fibromyalgia.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. reported the commercial availability in Europe of its 3Dquorum Imaging Technology, Powered by Genius AI. The innovation was designed to help improve mammography efficiency and workflow, which is critical as clinics strive to manage the backlog of women whose routine breast screening was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mahwah, N.J.-based Mindray North America reported the launch of the ME8 Ultrasound system.

Precision Nanosystems Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, received a commitment of up to $18.2 million in support from the Government of Canada under the Innovation, Science and Economic Development's Strategic Innovation Fund to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The company will use the investment to advance a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate to clinical trials.

Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, is adding support for two additional file formats within digital pathology and is supporting all high-volume scanners for routine diagnostics. The ability for health care providers to select the most suitable scanner and imaging solution, without having to consider integration compatibility, allows for improved cancer care as a result of increased efficiency in primary diagnostics.

Sensyne Health plc, of Oxford, U.K., has inked a five-year, nonexclusive agreement with Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to enable the ethical application of clinical artificial intelligence research on anonymized patient data. The aim is to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines.

Toronto-based Sqi Diagnostics Inc. confirmed it is advancing three COVID-19 tests through clinical development with the goal of seeking U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA) for all three. The company expects to submit its COVID-19 Rali-dx Severity Triage Test for EUA in late fourth quarter 2020, the COVID-19 Rali-fast Severity Triage Point-of-Care Test in late Q1 2021 and the direct-to-consumer COVID-19 Home Antibody Test in early Q1 2021.

Tegra Medical LLC, of Franklin, Mass., a contract manufacturer of medical devices and member of SFS Group AG, which is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland, said it is expanding operations into Europe and Asia. With this expansion, Tegra will have nine locations on three continents: Altstätten, Hallau and Heerbrugg, Switzerland; Johor Bahru, Malaysia; and Nantong, China, with the Asia central office located in Singapore.

Titan Medical Inc., of Toronto, said it has completed the first technical milestone under its development and license agreement with Dublin-based Medtronic plc and is due to receive a $10 million payment. The agreement provides for the development of robotic-assisted surgical technologies for use by both Titan and Medtronic. Titan will receive a series of payments totaling up to U.S. $31 million for Medtronic’s license to such technologies, as technology milestones are completed and verified.

San Diego-based Truvian Sciences Inc. reported the submission of its Easy Check COVID-19 IgM/IgG Point-of-Care (POC) antibody test to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization. Additionally, the company said clinical results on 140 fingerstick whole blood samples show the sensitivity and specificity of the Easy Check POC antibody test rivals other lateral flow COVID-19 antibody tests. The test provides results within 10 minutes.