Accuhealth, of McAllen, Texas, is partnering with Miami-based Telli Health to provide a plug-and-play Sigfox SpO2 meter. Telli Health developed the hardware and Accuhealth bought the first 5,000 units and will be the first to deploy the devices.

Stony Brook, N.Y.-based Applied DNA Sciences Inc. said that it plans to boost its COVID-19 testing capacity at Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories LLC (ADCL), its wholly owned subsidiary, to support the reception to ADCL’s surveillance testing-as-a-service offering enhanced by ongoing sales and marketing outreach efforts amid a national surge in coronavirus cases. Capacity expansion will be achieved through the phased deployment of additional robotic automation that will enable increased surveillance testing throughput by a significant multiple.

Petach Tikva, Israel-based Bendit Technologies reported the results of a procedure using the Bendit neuro microcatheter at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel.

Mechelen, Belgium-based Biocartis Group NV said that it and Genomic Health Inc., a subsidiary of Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences Corp., have agreed to terminate their collaboration, which was focused on the development of the Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score test on Biocartis’ molecular diagnostics platform Idylla.

Gosselies, Belgium-based Bone Therapeutics and Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., of Somerset, N.J. reported the signing of share purchase and supply agreements. The agreements will streamline and economize the manufacturing operations of Allob, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product and will enable Bone Therapeutics to focus its strategy on the development of products from its differentiated mesenchymal stromal cell platform of cell and gene therapeutic targets for orthopedics and other indications. Under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Catalent will acquire Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary, Skeletal Cell Therapy Support SA (SCTS), for gross proceeds of €12 million ($14 million). The transaction is expected to close in November. Following completion of the transaction, the SCTS manufacturing infrastructure and production operating teams will become part of Catalent’s Cell & Gene Therapy division.

Austin-based Closedloop.ai said it is one of seven finalists in CMS’s Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge. The $1.6 million contest was launched in March 2019 by the CMS Innovation Center in collaboration with the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Laura and John Arnold Foundation with the aim of developing artificial intelligence-driven predictions for health care providers.

DNAfit Life Sciences, of Oxford, U.K., a wholly owned entity of Hong Kong-based Prenetics Ltd., has acquired Oxsed Ltd., a social venture company that has developed a rapid COVID-19 testing platform based on research from Oxford University. Under the terms of the agreement, DNAfit and Prenetics have acquired exclusive rights to the Oxsed technology. The Oxsed test has received the CE mark in the EU and MHRA authorization in the U.K.

Fitbit Inc., of San Francisco, said it has been selected by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command to receive nearly $2.5 million from the Department of Defense to advance development of a wearable diagnostic capability for the early detection of a COVID-19 infection. As part of the award, Fitbit is working to initiate a prospective study with Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research to validate a Fitbit COVID-19 early detection algorithm.

Salt Lake City-based Health Catalyst Inc. reported a multiyear strategic partnership with Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO) to service six Saudi German Hospitals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The professional services component of the partnership with hospital owner and operator MEAHCO will be implemented by Topmed, a Dubai-based health care improvements firm, as Health Catalyst’s exclusive partner for in-region optimization consulting.

San Francisco-based Mammoth Biosciences Inc. has signed agreements with Milliporesigma, of Billerica, Mass., and Hamilton Co., of Reno, Nev., targeting commercialization of a high-throughput CRISPR-based SARS-CoV-2 test. The test leverages Mammoth’s Detectr Boost platform and will provide a sample-to-answer turnkey solution for commercial labs to enable a multifold increase in testing capacity, the company said.

Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., applauded the International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis (ISPD) position statement recommending the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) screening in twin pregnancies. The ISPD endorses cfDNA screening for autosomal trisomies in twin pregnancies and recommends that laboratories incorporate zygosity into the interpretation of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) results. The statement also highlights the ability of single nucleotide polymorphisms-based NIPT to determine zygosity and individual fetal fractions in dizygotic pregnancies.

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Optomec Inc. said it has delivered a new industrialized 3D-printed electronics system to a major U.S. health care manufacturer, where it will scale production of a leading diagnostic medical device. The system fulfills a $1 million contract that includes delivery of advanced software capabilities, as well as processes.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd., of Shenzhen, said its Askbob Doctor’s artificial intelligence (AI) matches human doctors’ capabilities in cardiovascular disease management. Askbob Doctor scored 97.7 points, compared with 93.9 points for a team of doctors during a competition.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), of Greenville, S.C., has launched Virtual Lab, a COVID-19 testing solution to overcome laboratory infrastructure restrictions. Testing facilities can rent PMLS’ fully automated robotic workflow and team of 360 employees 24/7, enabling 92% of results in less than 24 hours.

Miami-based Progressive Care Inc., a personalized health care services and technology company, said it has discontinued plans to acquire Myapps Corp., of Lake Mary, Fla. The companies will continue to work together as partners, with the near-term priority of integrating Myapps’ Callingdr into Progressive Care’s Pharmacorx digital platform.

Sanara Medtech Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas, reported its uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading Nov. 2, under the current ticker symbol SMTI.

Teladoc Health Inc., of Purchase, N.Y., has completed its purchase of Mountain View, Calif.-based Livongo Health Inc. for $18.5 billion. The newly combined company will be called Teladoc Health and will be headquartered in Purchase.

Newton, Mass.-based Vocalis Health Inc., a developer of artificial intelligence-based vocal biomarkers, and the Mayo Clinic are teaming up to develop voice-based tools for screening, detecting and monitoring patient health. The collaboration will kick off with a study to identify vocal biomarkers for pulmonary hypertension.

San Diego-based Zerigo Health (formerly Clarify Medical), which delivers the only smartphone-connected solution for treating chronic skin conditions at home, debuted its new corporate name and brand. The name Zerigo derives from the primary disorders the company’s tool treats: eczema, psoriasis and vitiligo.