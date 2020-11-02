The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it and the U.S. Department of Defense have jointly awarded Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., a $119 million contract to boost product of tests for the COVID-19 pandemic to 13 million tests per month by January 2022. The company will bolster production of the Panther and Panther Fusion systems in five sites in the U.S., and HHS noted that 2,000 of these systems have already been installed across the U.S. HHS also said that it and DOD have inked a $12.7 million contract with Inbios International Inc., of Seattle to expand production of two antigen tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. By May 2021, production of the two tests will reach a total of 400,000 units per week.

TGA slaps two companies for violations

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration said it has issued seven infringement notices with penalties reaching more than $93,000 to two companies based in Sydney, both of which are managed by the same director. TGA said the CPAP Clinic Pty Ltd. was fined more than $13,000 for illegal importation of infrared thermometers that were not listed in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods at the time of importation. The agency noted that the thermometers were also not on a list of items exempted from the requirements of registration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JCIN Pty Ltd. was fined nearly $80,000 for violatively advertising several products as having been approved by TGA when the agency had not approved them, such as pulse oximeters, KN95 masks and non-contact infrared thermometers.