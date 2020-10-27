Los Angeles-based Calibre Scientific has acquired Hamburg, Germany-based Dianova GmbH, a life science manufacturer and distributor. Dianova will be integrated with Biozol Diagnostica GmbH, creating a distribution network to service the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). No financial details were disclosed.

Centinel Spine LLC, of West Chester, Pa., reported the launch of the Patient Access Program, which is intended to further expand patient access to the Prodisc L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement system.

Civatech Oncology Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., said that physicians from NYU Langone Health and its Perlmutter Cancer Center successfully treated their first patient in a clinical trial using Civasheet to improve lung cancer patients’ outcomes.

Corventive Health Inc., a Newtown, Pa.-based provider of cloud-based and artificial intelligence technology solutions, reported a partnership with Halfpenny Technologies, which is part of Phoenix-based Accumen Inc. This partnership fortifies Corventive's core capability of delivering clinical insights that improve care coordination and cardiac outcomes. By leveraging Halfpenny's capabilities, Corventive will increase the velocity and ability to share clinically relevant content so physicians can avoid duplicative procedures and unnecessary hospitalizations.

Amersham, U.K.-based Cytiva has launched new services for diagnostic developers and will establish new labs to meet the future needs of the industry. Cytiva Diagnostic Services will aim to help developers bring point-of-care diagnostic tests to market more quickly through infrastructure, expertise and consultation for point-of-care immunoassay development.

Huntsville, Ala.-based Discovery Life Sciences reported the launch of GMP-compliant Discovery Leukopaks and other cell-based products for use in human cell and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing programs.

Enzo Biochem Inc., of Farmingdale, N.Y., reported the launch of Gotestmenow, an online platform that enables consumers to directly order physician-authorized COVID-19 laboratory tests.

Eon Enterprises Inc., of Denver, said its data science models have been expanded to identify incidental pulmonary nodules on CT, MRI and X-ray reports, using computational linguistics.

Exergen Corp., of Watertown, Mass., said a study using its temporal thermometers reported that temperature-taking in the morning only is not sufficient to screen for COVID-19. Studies sponsored by Exergen have found that morning-only temperature readings could miss 50% of fevers due to the body’s circadian rhythms. The company has launched a campaign to encourage people to take temperature readings twice daily.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., of Irvine, Calif., said it has submitted a pre-IDE filing to the U.S. FDA and requested a meeting with the agency to discuss key matters in advance of filing its IDE application for the Venovalve U.S. pivotal trial. Based on the outcome of the pre-IDE meeting, the company expects to file the IDE application in the first quarter of 2021.

Minneapolis-based Imbio LLC and Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany, are partnering to expand access to Imbio’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms worldwide. Physicians will now be able to apply Imbio’s automated AI for quantitative image analysis directly through the Open Apps interface on Siemen’s Syngo.via platform.

New York-based Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has acquired the digital biomarker business of Mc10 Inc., of Lexington, Mass., enhancing Medidata’s remote biometric data capture capabilities in hybrid and virtual clinical trials. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paramit Corp., of Morgan Hill, Calif., has agreed to acquire S.I.E. Solutions Electronic GmbH, of Lustenau, Austria, as part of its strategic expansion into Europe. Paramit, which also has operations in Malaysia, designs and manufactures medical devices and life science instruments, while S.I.E. offers embedded technology solutions to customers in the health care and security technology industries. Terms of the transaction were not revealed.

Los Angeles-based Radnet Inc. said it has expanded operating into Arizona by establishing its third outpatient radiology joint venture with Commonspirit Health, of Chicago, and completing the acquisition of AZ Tech MRI & Radiology, an eight-location multimodality radiology practice. Financial terms of the latter were not disclosed.

Tae Life Sciences LLC, of Foothill Ranch, Calif., has entered an agreement with the National Center of Oncological Hadrontherapy to provide its Alphabeam Neutron system for the treatment of invasive, recurrent and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Tecan Group AG, of Männedorf, Switzerland, said it was awarded a $32.9 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the expansion of pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing in the U.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported it has expanded its Direct-to-Patient clinical trials service offering, which launched earlier this year. The program ensures clinical trial patients have uninterrupted access to investigational drug shipments without having to visit a clinic. The offering now includes Clinical Site-to-Patient, Pharmacy-to-Patient and Depot-to-Patient services.

Trimedic Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto, said it has submitted to Health Canada an application for the importation and sale of its COVID-19 rapid antigen test under the interim order pathway.

Vidence LLC, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based oncology informatics company, reported it has entered a strategic partnership with 2bprecise LLC, of Pittsburgh, to make it easier for its consortium fellows to utilize genomic data at the point of care. Vidence's Scimon platform will integrate with the 2bprecise cloud-based platform, delivering data-driven insights directly into a provider's workflow to prompt an evidence-based choice of action.