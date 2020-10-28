Company Product Description Indication Status

Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan 18F-APN-1607 Imaging tracer targeting abnormal tau protein aggregates Mild cognitive impairment and different stages of Alzheimer's disease China's National Medical Products Administration approved the start of a phase III study testing the ability of the tracer to distinguish between patients with MCI and AD from healthy subjects

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo ASP-5354 Imaging for intraoperative ureter visualization Abdominopelvic surgeries FDA granted fast track designation

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Forxiga (dapagliflozin) SGLT2 inhibitor Type 2 diabetes China’s National Medical Products Administration updated the label to include data from the Declare-Timi study that showed the drug reduced the composite endpoint of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death compared to placebo

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2 HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma FDA accepted the supplemental BLA for a priority review; PDUFA target action date is in the first quarter of 2021

Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J. Arikayce (amikacin) 30S ribosomal protein inhibitor Nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infections caused by Mycobacterium avium complex European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug

Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia PBKR-03 AAV-delivered gene therapy expressing GALC Krabbe disease FDA granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. AS-1411 Nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer COVID-19 Received written feedback from a type B pre-IND meeting with the FDA; plans to start a phase IIa study in the first half of 2021

Revision Therapeutics Inc., of Ridgewood, N.J. REV-0100 Binds and clears lipofuscin Stargardt disease FDA granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas TSHA-104 AAV9-based gene therapy SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome FDA granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations