|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan
|18F-APN-1607
|Imaging tracer targeting abnormal tau protein aggregates
|Mild cognitive impairment and different stages of Alzheimer's disease
|China's National Medical Products Administration approved the start of a phase III study testing the ability of the tracer to distinguish between patients with MCI and AD from healthy subjects
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|ASP-5354
|Imaging for intraoperative ureter visualization
|Abdominopelvic surgeries
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Forxiga (dapagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Type 2 diabetes
|China’s National Medical Products Administration updated the label to include data from the Declare-Timi study that showed the drug reduced the composite endpoint of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death compared to placebo
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
|FDA accepted the supplemental BLA for a priority review; PDUFA target action date is in the first quarter of 2021
|Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Arikayce (amikacin)
|30S ribosomal protein inhibitor
|Nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infections caused by Mycobacterium avium complex
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug
|Passage Bio Inc., of Philadelphia
|PBKR-03
|AAV-delivered gene therapy expressing GALC
|Krabbe disease
|FDA granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations
|Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|AS-1411
|Nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer
|COVID-19
|Received written feedback from a type B pre-IND meeting with the FDA; plans to start a phase IIa study in the first half of 2021
|Revision Therapeutics Inc., of Ridgewood, N.J.
|REV-0100
|Binds and clears lipofuscin
|Stargardt disease
|FDA granted orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations
|Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas
|TSHA-104
|AAV9-based gene therapy
|SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.