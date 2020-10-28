With the world heading straight into a "very tough" stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic in which "too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in cases," according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two lucrative deals announced Oct. 28 showed little slack in efforts to confront the virus, even as evidence is still developing.

In one deal, Novartis AG agreed to pay its Swiss compatriot Molecular Partners AG as much as CHF210 million (US$231 million) for an option on global rights for two early stage direct-acting antivirals that might help prevent or treat COVID-19. In the other, the U.S. government agreed to pay Eli Lilly and Co. as much as $1.19 billion for 950,000 doses of the experimental antibody therapy bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), contingent on the FDA's go-ahead for Lilly to market the medicine and on government need.

The Swiss deal had the most immediate impact, driving shares of Molecular Partners (SIX:MOLN) 28.9% higher Wednesday to CHF19.80 as it collected on a CHF60 million up-front payment from Novartis, inclusive of equity investment. The buy-in gives Novartis an option to in-license global rights for two preclinical Darpins developed by the company: MP-0420 and MP-0423. It also lined Molecular up for a payment of CHF150 million more if Novartis elects to exercise its option to develop, manufacture and commercialize the assets, both of which hold the potential to prevent and treat COVID-19, the companies said.

Darpins, or designed ankyrin repeat proteins, are derived from natural ankyrin repeat proteins, re-engineered to produce stable, selective and potent protein binders. Much smaller than antibodies, they're easier to manufacture, can move through discovery much faster and may work more effectively than conventional therapeutics in some contexts. For COVID-19, they may offer particular advantages due to their multispecific target binding capabilities, which could prevent viral escape via mutations, the companies said.

The possibility for subcutaneous administration of the Darpins, their long half-life for sustained activity, the potential to bypass cold storage and typically high-yield, highly scalable production in bacterial fermenters were also cited as reasons driving the deal.

On Oct. 6, Molecular Partners disclosed supportive preclinical data from in vivo assessments of the Darpin candidates, both of which it said showed robust activity in an aggressive viral challenge hamster model, supporting potential efficacy as therapeutic options in patients with late-stage disease. First-in-human studies for MP-0420 are anticipated to begin in November, and clinical studies for the second antiviral prospect, MP-0423, are expected to initiate in the first half of 2021, it said.

On Oct. 28, the companies said that Molecular Partners will conduct phase I trials for MP-0420 and perform all remaining preclinical work for MP-0423. Novartis will conduct phase II and phase III trials, with Molecular Partners as sponsor of the trials.

While the agreement appeared to be the first Molecular Partners has established with Novartis, the company's technology has already played a role in numerous other programs, including collaborations with Allergan plc, Amgen Inc., Roche Holding AG, Janssen Biotech Inc., Bayer Schering Pharma AG and Gilead Sciences Inc.

Stocking up... maybe

Lilly, too, has its hands full with COVID-19 trials, and the stakes are high. Despite news Oct. 27 that the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases halted tests of its COVID-19 antibody candidate bamlanivimab in hospitalized patients, a day later the government said it had agreed to provide $375 million for an initial purchase of 300,000 doses of bamlanivimab 700 mg from Lilly over the next two months.

If there's need, federal officials could even purchase up to 650,000 more doses through the end of June 2021 for up to an additional $812.5 million, it said.

But whether the payday comes to pass will turn on FDA approval or authorization of bamlanivimab, currently under consideration for an emergency use authorization (EUA). Without it, the government is not obligated to purchase any doses of the antibody, an HHS spokesperson told BioWorld.

As it awaits that decision, Lilly is continuing to test bamlanivimab in both Blaze-1, an ongoing phase II study in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory setting, and Blaze-2, a study evaluating its use for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities. In addition, bamlanivimab is being tested in the NIH-led ACTIV-2 study of ambulatory COVID-19 patients.

Overall, about 1,000 trial participants have been dosed with bamlanivimab alone or in combination with a Lilly second antibody, etesevimab (LY-CoV016), the company's chief scientific officer, Daniel Skovronsky, said Oct. 27. An EUA for the combination is in the works and could be submitted to the FDA as soon as November.

"Supply agreements with governments – such as this one with the U.S. government to meet Operation Warp Speed goals – are fundamental to enable the most widespread and equitable access to our potential therapy," Lilly CEO David Ricks said.

Speaking to the company's overall prospects during its recent third-quarter earnings call, Ricks said that while the COVID-19 pandemic "will continue to challenge us," given "the growth products in our commercial portfolio, limited patent expiry in the next five years and margin expansion opportunities before us as well as upcoming data readouts in the pipeline, I like our prospects."

Lilly’s shares (NYSE:LLY) fell less than 1% to $131.31 on Oct. 27 after enduring a more substantive 6.9% hit on the heels of its Q3 report Tuesday.