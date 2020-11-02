The dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S., combined with information overload surrounding the lead up to the Nov. 3 contentious U.S. presidential election, was more than enough to send investors to the sidelines in October. As a result, the capital markets endured a turbulent month, with the biopharmaceutical sector a notable major casualty.

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index dipped dramatically to close October down 9% with almost all group members losing value in the period. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 5%. (See BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index, below.)

Losing interest

Since July, the Biopharmaceutical index has fallen 11%, reflecting a gradual erosion of the earlier excitement that investors had shown for the sector in general and specifically for companies involved in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Cowen & Co. report, analysts found from a survey of investors that they currently remain neutral on large and mid-cap company valuations.

In the prevailing climate, investors reacted sharply to any negative news from companies. This was certainly the case for the leading decliner for the month, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., with its shares (NASDAQ:VRTX) closing October down by more than 23%, mainly on a disappointing a clinical trial outcome. The Boston-based company reported that, based on the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of VX-814 observed in a phase II trial in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), it decided to discontinue the product’s development. Notably, elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) were observed in several patients. In four patients, across different doses studied, elevations greater than eight times the upper limit of normal were recorded.

The company has another ongoing phase II trial of VX-864, which is structurally distinct from VX-814. It involves approximately 40 patients to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics, and the ability of VX-864 to increase functional levels of alpha-1 antitrypsin over 28 days of dosing. Clinical data from that study are anticipated in the first half of 2021.

Commenting on the results, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov wrote that they were “surprising and disappointing. The AATD program (inclusive of ‘814 and back-up VX-864) was widely thought to be the primary value driver outside of CF.”

Interestingly, analysts continue to be bullish on the company’s cystic fibrosis (CF) franchise following its third-quarter financial results that revealed CF product revenues of $1.54 billion, a 62% increase compared to Q3 2019.

According to Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau, “We think much growth remains for VRTX's CF franchise as it penetrates younger patients and ex-U.S. markets. We expect VRTX to recover in 2021 as CF revenue grows.”

Red or black

Biogen Inc. is facing a massive binary event in the form of a Nov. 6 FDA advisory committee meeting on its Alzheimer's disease candidate, aducanumab. According to the Cowen survey, investors remain highly uncertain over the likely outcome, “being somewhat more pessimistic than optimistic.”

Against this backdrop, the company delivered its third-quarter financial report that showed total revenues were $3.38 billion, a 6% decrease vs. the third quarter of 2019, inclusive of a 1% unfavorable currency impact. Revenue from its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapy, Spinraza (nusinersen), fell 10% in the period to $495 million vs. $547 million in the third quarter of 2019. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) closed the month down by more than 11%.

Earnings season

Amgen Inc. saw its shares (NASDAQ:AMGN) fall almost 15% in October, partly due to the current environment for biopharma companies and also for a lukewarm third-quarter earnings report that saw its total revenues increasing 12% to $6.4 billion in comparison to the third quarter last year, driven, the company noted, by higher volume growth, but partially offset by lower net selling prices and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its non-GAAP EPS increased 19% to $4.37 but that “appeared to come from the lower-than-expected operating expenses, which were mainly associated with reduced commercial expenses as a result of COVID,” explained SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.

Although Gilead Sciences Inc. reported a strong third quarter, with total revenues coming in at $6.6 billion, up 17%, compared to $5.6 billion for the same period in 2019, its shares (NASDAQ:GILD) closed the month down 8%.

It has been a busy month for Bothell, Wash.-based Seattle Genetics that adopted Seagen Inc. as its new corporate name. It also closed a $1 billion equity investment by Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., in 5 million newly issued shares of its common stock at $200 per share. The investment was made in connection with a global collaboration with Merck to co-develop and commercialize ladiratuzumab vedotin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting LIV-1, which is in clinical trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors. Seagen and Merck will collaborate and equally share costs on the global development of ladiratuzumab vedotin and other LIV-1-targeting ADCs. The companies said they agreed to jointly develop and share future costs and profits for ladiratuzumab vedotin equally worldwide.

The company also posted third-quarter net product sales of $267.5 million, an increase of 60% over its 3Q19 sales. Total revenues increased to $1.1 billion, with growth driven by the addition of cancer medicines Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) and Tukysa (tucatinib) to its commercial portfolio, the company explained.

Seagen’s news did nothing to bolster its shares (NASDAQ:SGEN), with their value dropping 15% in October.