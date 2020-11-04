Royal Philips NV is reporting the launch of Philips Ventilator Bipap A40 EFL, a noninvasive ventilator that aims to help patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) breathe easier. With its CE mark in hand, the company has tagged initial target markets as France, Italy and the U.K. Additional European markets are expected to come next year.

The offering does not have a green light from the U.S. FDA.

According to the Amsterdam-based company, the Bipap A40 EFL is the first noninvasive ventilator that allows health care professionals to automatically screen for and detect EFL and subsequently provide optimal homecare therapy. As a result, patients face a reduced burden in terms of breathing.

The BiPAP A40 EFL uses Philips’ connected solution platform to streamline diagnostic work through integration to Philips Alice sleep lab and home diagnostic systems. When prescribed and used in the home, the BiPAP A40 EFL connects to Philips Care Orchestrator cloud-based care management system. By making it easier to analyze and share information, this connectivity aims to help providers make faster, more informed decisions and identify and prioritize patients who need therapy intervention to better manage chronic respiratory patient care from hospital to home.

With the launch, pulmonologists will be able to identify COPD patients with expiratory flow limitation (EFL) and treat them with targeted therapy to reduce symptoms and increase comfort as they sleep. More than 50% of COPD patients experience EFL – defined as limited exhalation of breath from the lungs – that occurs in the lower airways when individuals are breathing quietly.

The device includes Expiraflow technology and is designed to connect across the care pathway, allowing clinicians to assess and optimize ventilation therapy, even remotely.

EFL causes hyperinflation, or breathing at increased lung volumes. COPD patients with EFL often are hospitalized more often and have increased mortality rates. However, EFL is difficult to detect and in many instances is undertreated. Philips believes its Expiraflow technology automatically can detect EFL more accurately than other options to enable the more effective treatment of patients in the home and help avoid hospital readmissions.

“Expiraflow Technology represents a shift in the paradigm of ventilator COPD management toward more personalized therapy, which automatically optimizes ventilation to the individual needs of the patient,” explained Peter Calverley, professor of respiratory medicine, School of Aging and Chronic Disease at the University of Liverpool.

“By monitoring the presence of EFL on a breath-by-breath basis, the A40 EFL system can automatically adjust therapy pressures to ensure efficient lung emptying and better gas exchange. This new focus allows us to consider individual differences in lung mechanics and gas exchange when managing complex respiratory patients.”

Eli Diacopoulos, respiratory care business leader at Philips, went on to highlight that EFL often goes undetected, leaving patients vulnerable. “Bipap A40 EFL aims to revolutionize COPD care solutions. Clinicians can now detect EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients at the point of care, ensure personalized patient treatment at home and monitor care remotely.”

During its third-quarter earnings call last month, Philips reported improved profitability even as the pandemic continued. Its Connected Care segment grew 42% in the quarter, driven by the high volume of shipments to fulfill the orders for patient monitors and respiratory care.

For his part, Patrick Wood from Bank of America asked about the performance of the company’s Connected Care segment and where it could go beyond the next quarter. CEO Frans Van Houten replied that the order book and pipeline for Connected Care in the fourth quarter looks strong.

“I mentioned that I see monitoring also extend to other care areas, and therefore, monitoring will be an area where we can see a longer demand cycle than hospital ventilation, which is a market that is going to be more saturated, expectedly. However, the home ventilation and sleep categories, sleep apnea categories, have suffered this year because of the COVID pandemic.”

With that said, the company is seeing a big boost next year, particularly with sleep tests. “Even so the comparison from 2020 to 2021 will, of course, be very hard given the high revenue in [Connected Care] this year. And therefore, we expect a negative growth in Connected Care in 2021 just because of the comparison. And therefore, Philips, as a group, comes into the low single-digit growth rate for next year, while D&T and Personal Health are expected to grow in the 5% to 6% bracket.”