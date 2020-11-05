Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported good news Thursday, as it saw quarterly revenues of $4.784 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter, an increase of 4.4% over the prior-year period. Of note, the company’s life sciences segment saw worldwide revenues of $1.488 billion, representing an increase of 31.2% over the prior-year period as reported, or 31.4% on a currency-neutral basis.

In the U.S., sales for the Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based company jumped 7.4% because of COVID testing. That came even as the medication management solutions unit dipped in the wake of Alaris remediation. The EU provided positive news, but that was offset by results in China, EMA and Latin America. Ex-U.S. revenues were $2.032 billion, an increase of 0.5% from the prior-year period on both a reported and currency-neutral basis.

During a call on results, CEO Tom Polen emphasized the strength of not only the COVID-related diagnostics testing, but also its core business. “That allowed us to not only deliver EPS upside, but also importantly, gave us the opportunity to make some strategic investments aligned to our BD 2025 growth strategy.”

Polen, who became CEO earlier this year, outlined his vision for the company’s next phase of value creation, dubbing it BD 2025. The emphasis is on growth, simplification and empowerment.

With that said, COVID-19 has remained a prime focus for the company. Testing sales came in at about $440 million, and, for its part, Veritor revenues exceeded $340 million.

“We were able to ramp up Veritor manufacturing capacity faster than originally expected,” Polen said. “We were also able to sustain a higher average selling price for longer than we anticipated. Looking ahead, we do expect price erosion as additional competitors have come to market and more may do so.”

Also of note, Polen said the company’s PMA submission for the Lutonix drug-coated balloon for use in below the knee remains non-approvable. “We are working collaboratively with the FDA to determine what our next steps may be, if any,” he added.

Cowen’s Josh Jennings noted that the overall revenue figure beat the Street estimate of $4.49 billion, with COVID-19 testing giving it a boost. “A +970bps COVID-19 testing tailwind ($440M+) on strong demand for Veritor and BD Max helped offset a ~760bps COVID-19 headwind related to elective procedures and hospital utilization,” he added.

Wells Fargo’s Larry Biegelsen noted that the company’s guidance – earnings per share of $2.79, exceeding consensus of $2.52 – seemed appropriate with this uncertain environment.

Alaris

During the call, Polen provided an update on Alaris, noting that the company is preparing for a comprehensive 510(k) filing to gain clearance. It is hoped that it will return the infusion pump franchise to growth.

“Over the last quarter, the team has made further progress in retired risk. We are systematically working our way through various testing stages, and we continue to engage in open dialogue with the FDA about our progress.”

With that, Polen expressed confidence that his company would be able to make a submission either late in fiscal second quarter or in the early third quarter. “As I mentioned in the past, our focus remains on ensuring a comprehensive submission that will ultimately help enable timely FDA review and clearance.”

He noted that the company could not predict clearance timelines, particularly as the submission is large and complex. The company is not assuming revenue contribution from a clearance in the next fiscal year.

Earlier this year, Polen said the U.S. FDA had informed the company just three days prior that it would need to submit a comprehensive 510(k) covering all Alaris software enhancements, recall remediation updates and modifications that were made over time to the Alaris system. The request followed a consent decree tied to a recall of Alaris pumps in July 2019.

Biegelsen called the company’s assumption of Alaris’ return as appropriate and consistent with his organization’s prediction. "We model Alaris returning in the US in 1H FY22 with full year revenue of $250MM,” he added.

Hologic also strong

Another diagnostics company with a bright quarter was Hologic Inc., which saw revenue jump 55.6% for the quarter, or 54.2% in constant currency. Of note worldwide molecular diagnostics revenue stood at $818.9 million, increasing 375.8%, or 370.8% in constant currency. The company said that far exceeded expectations based on increased production of and demand for its two SARS-CoV-2 assays that run on the Panther and Panther Fusion systems.

William Blair analysts noted that they had run out of adjectives on how to describe Hologic’s performance, as well as the diagnostics industry in general.

“Demand easily outstrips supply for nearly everyone in the industry, and especially for the market leaders like Hologic, and it is not expected to ease up for a while,” they wrote. However, the pandemic is not the only story, as the core business also is doing well.

“That is not to say that things are all back to normal or that they will not hit the plateau that we have heard about in the ‘square root’ recovery, but these businesses were having a strong showing to start the year and showed clear upside to expectations across the board as conditions improved meaningfully on a sequential basis,” they wrote.