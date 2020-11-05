3D Systems, of Rock Hill, S.C., and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) have entered a contract to employ additive manufacturing solutions to better serve Veterans with next-generation medical devices produced at the point of care. Through this collaboration, 3D Systems will support the Veterans Health Administration as it established U.S. FDA-compliant manufacturing facilities within its hospitals to produce additively manufactured medical devices.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Avinger Inc. reported the launch of its Lumivascular products and completion of its first patient cases in Israel.

Eurofins Scientific SE, of Luxembourg, said the research-use only version of the GSD Novaprime SARS-CoV-2 Mplex FLA (Sanger) kit, has been launched in Europe to enable laboratories to initiate their internal validation and implementation activities.

Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Abingdon, U.K., said it has filed its regulatory submission to the U.S. FDA for the T-Cell Select reagent kit.

Pear Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, reported the publication of real-world data analyzing health care resource utilization for Reset-O, a prescription digital therapeutic for the treatment of opioid use disorder, in Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research. The study found that Reset-O use was associated with fewer inpatient, intensive care unit, emergency department and other clinical encounters, lowering net health care costs by $2,150 per patient over six months.

Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, reported that its digital pathology solution is being used by the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia. Sectra's solution will be used by pathology trainees from across Australasia, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, during their final exams.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, said that Germany’s Federal Joint Committee has approved its Prosigna Breast Cancer Gene Signature assay for reimbursement. The decision provides access to the test for all breast cancer patients in Germany with HR+/HER2- early-stage breast cancer.