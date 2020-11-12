Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y., said it has secured a blanket purchase order from an existing customer for its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit and consumables to conduct 10,000 tests. The company shipped a portion of the purchase order in the current fiscal quarter, ending Dec. 31, and expects to deliver the balance in before the end of the period. Recurring purchase orders for the assay kits and consumables from the same customer are anticipated, the company said.

Avicenna.AI, of La Ciotat, France, is partnering with Canon Medical Systems Corp., of Otawara, Japan, to deliver a fully integrated stroke detection artificial intelligence (AI) solution for Canon’s Automation Platform. Under the collaboration, Avicenna will provide Canon with its U.S. FDA-approved Cina Head triage AI tool for neurovascular emergencies, which detects two of the leading causes of stroke – intracranial hemorrhage and large vessel occlusion – from CT scan imaging.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. has acquired the medical business assets of Phoenix-based Cubex LLC for an undisclosed sum. The deal expands BD’s medication management offerings into the care continuum space and provides deeper integration with electronic health records.

Escondido, Calif.-based Cb Scientific Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Datrix LLC, a global ambulatory device manufacturer also based in Escondido. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Decision Diagnostics Corp., of Westlake Village, Calif., said testing of its Genviro! Saliva Swift Kit is proceeding to direct patient testing of positive and negative COVID-19 samples, in an effort to complete its submission to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA), expected in the next three weeks. The donor study will provide data requirements for the FDA EUA, EU CE mark and Russian Federation applications for the Genviro! Saliva Swift Kit for the detection of COVID-19.

Dallas-based Djo LLC said it has completed its acquisition of the total ankle and finger arthroscopy product lines from Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich. The deal includes the Star total ankle arthroscopy system and the Silicone, Surface Replacement and Tactys finger joint arthroscopy products. Financial terms were not revealed.

Isohelix, a Harrietsham, U.K.-based division of Cell Projects Ltd., said that its Genefix Saliva RNA Collection Device is the technology of choice for COVID-19 testing by Precision Genetics, of Greenville, S.C. The device marks the latest addition to Precision Genetics’ portfolio of validated COVID-19 testing options submitted under the U.S. FDA emergency use authorization.

Mahwah, N.J.-based Mindray North America said that it has been awarded a contract for its Resona 7 ultrasound system in the ultrasound category for the Pediatric Program at Vizient Inc., of Irving, Texas.

Perspectum Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., will be unveiling new data at The Liver Meeting 2020, with two oral presentations and six posters highlighting both the utility and diagnostic accuracy of Livermultiscan, as well as the link between nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and the increasing risk of hospitalization with severe COVID-19. Of note, results from a clinically validated microsimulation model comparing the cost-effectiveness of various imaging modalities and liver biopsy in the detection of high-risk nonalcoholic steatohepatitis showed that Livermultiscan alone is the most cost-effective, with the highest proportion (86.4%) of patients diagnosed.

Tidepool, of Palo Alto, Calif., reported the completion of its summative human factors validation study for Tidepool Loop, an automated insulin dosing app in development intended for the management of type 1 diabetes. The final report from the study will be included with Tidepool’s upcoming medical device submission to the U.S. FDA. All submission documents will be published and available at tidepool.org.

Ramat-Gan, Israel-based Virusight Diagnostic, a newly formed artificial intelligence (AI) health care joint venture of Sheba Medical Center and Newsight Imaging, reported that its AI solution for a COVID-19 one-second test has demonstrated excellent correlation to polymerase chain reaction.

Chelmsford, Mass.-based Zoll Medical Corp., an Asahi Kasei company, said that its software-as-a-service division is expanding its solutions portfolio into new markets to provide data interoperability and accounts receivable optimization to the health care industry.