|Bioelectronics Corp., of Frederick, Md.
|Actipatch
|Wearable device that delivers pulsed shortwave therapy
|Treatment of general musculoskeletal/soft-tissue pain
|Received the CE mark
|Bioelectronics Corp., of Frederick, Md.
|Recoveryrx
|Wearable device that delivers pulsed shortwave therapy
|Treatment of postoperative pain
|Received the CE mark
|Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Perkinelmer SARS-CoV-2
|Real-time RT-PCR assay
|Use of saliva as specimen type and the option to pool up to 5 specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 or asymptomatic individuals
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Spiderwort Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario
|Cellubridge
|Spinal cord scaffold implant made of plant-based cellulose
|Guides regenerating neurons through damaged regions of the spinal cord after a traumatic injury
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Wren Laboratories LLC, of Branford, Conn.
|Wren PCR Saliva test
|Saliva-based PCR test; used with a proprietary collection device
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
