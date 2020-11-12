Company Product Description Indication Status
Bioelectronics Corp., of Frederick, Md. Actipatch Wearable device that delivers pulsed shortwave therapy Treatment of general musculoskeletal/soft-tissue pain Received the CE mark
Bioelectronics Corp., of Frederick, Md. Recoveryrx Wearable device that delivers pulsed shortwave therapy Treatment of postoperative pain Received the CE mark
Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Perkinelmer SARS-CoV-2 Real-time RT-PCR assay Use of saliva as specimen type and the option to pool up to 5 specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 or asymptomatic individuals Received CE-IVD marking
Spiderwort Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario Cellubridge Spinal cord scaffold implant made of plant-based cellulose Guides regenerating neurons through damaged regions of the spinal cord after a traumatic injury U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
Wren Laboratories LLC, of Branford, Conn. Wren PCR Saliva test Saliva-based PCR test; used with a proprietary collection device For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
No Comments