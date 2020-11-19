Stamford, Conn.-based Apiject Systems Corp. said it has been approved for a $590 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to support building a U.S.-based facility with surge capacity to produce up to 3 billion single-does prefilled plastic injectors per year. The facility will enable the U.S. to more quickly package high volumes of injectable medicines and vaccines in times of national emergency, beginning with COVID-19.

Abcellera Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has acquired San Francisco-based Trianni Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $90 million. The acquisition deepens Abcellera’s technology stack with a suite of genetically engineered mice for generating diverse panels of human antibodies with drug-like properties.

New York-based Daxor Corp. reported that Wake Forest Baptist Health is the third hospital to join its ongoing trial to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 blood volume analyzer technology.

Debogy Molecular Inc., of Battle Creek, Mich., has been accepted into the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Doc.ai Inc. and Brussels-based Ucb Biopharma sprl reported a collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) medical research with the launch of a digital health trial for myasthenia gravis. The project will use smartphones to detect voice and facial patterns of people with myasthenia gravis to build a AI model that correlates biomarker signatures with clinical symptoms.

Epic Sciences Inc., of San Diego, has entered an exclusive licensing agreement and collaboration with USC Michelson Center to advance next-generation sequencing technology for precision oncology. The collaboration will improve Epic’s platform and enable more precise characterization of rare circulating tumor cells, which Epic is developing into liquid biopsy diagnostics.

Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco, said that researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine used Imaging Mass Cytometry on the Fluidigm Hyperion imaging system to identify a phenotype of immune cell activity in the lungs of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 that is distinct from activity observed with other respiratory infections. Results of the study, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are available online through medRxiv.

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA Inc., of Lexington, Mass., has entered the U.S. surgical and fluoroscopy markets with its Personal C-Surgical C-Arm and Personal RF Premium System.

Jadak Technologies Inc., of North Syracuse, N.Y., has released its Thingmagic M3e LF/HF RFID Secure Module enabled with the ability to read Iclass and Prox encrypted badges in medical devices.

The Lundquist Institute, formerly the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute, received unanimous approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to begin development of a 15-acre biotech park.

San Francisco-based Martis Capital, a private equity firm focused on the health care industry, reported a growth equity investment in Dcn Dx, a Carlsbad, Calif.-based lateral flow diagnostics developer.

Salt Lake City-based Medsphere Systems Corp. reported the acquisition of South Euclid, Ohio-based Micro-Office Systems Inc. Moving forward, the latter will retain the Micro-Office Systems name with the added modifier, “A Division of Medsphere.” No financial details were disclosed.

Boston-based Pear Therapeutics Inc. and Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) said that Reset and Reset-O, two prescription digital therapeutics, have been added to HTA’s custom formulary as a standard pharmacy benefit.

Predictmedix Inc., of Toronto, is partnering with Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd., a Mumbai, India-based tier 2 defense engineering company to target the government and the public sector market in South Asia. Together, Paras and Predictmedix have identified significant business opportunities in the government and the public sector in India. Predictmedix will be working with Paras to launch its infectious disease symptom screening technology along with impairment screening technology within these sectors.

Qiagen NV, of Hilden, Germany, reported a strategic collaboration with Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, to develop and commercialize a tissue-based companion diagnostic – to be used with investigational cancer treatment BNT113 – which identifies patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck that are caused by specific infections by human papilloma virus (HPV). The assay will detect the presence of HPV genotypes and will be developed on Qiagen´s Rgq Mdx platform, a member of the Qiasymphony family of products.

Scapa Healthcare, which has a presence in Marlborough, U.K. and Windsor, Conn., and focuses on advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, said that it is increasing the capacity of its comprehensive irradiation services at its Gargrave, U.K., facility to meet growing demand for irradiation services for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Steris plc, of Mentor, Ohio, said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Key Surgical LLC, of Eden Prairie, Minn. The company now anticipates that Key Surgical will add about 35% more revenue and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the fiscal year than initially anticipated with a Dec. 31 close.

Telememory LLC, a Kansas City, Kan.-based telehealth startup, reported an Alpha testing program for memory care patients with Delmar Gardens Enterprises Inc., a senior care provider based in Chesterfield, Mo. The month-long program will implement Telememory’s Reminisce+ technology, an artificial intelligence-based digital platform that connects patients and families with their memories and tracks emotional responses to improve happiness and health. Findings and feedback from the program will be incorporated into Telememory's beta features.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, and Biotia Inc., of New York, reported the availability of a new research tool for the sequencing and surveillance of COVID-19. The companies have developed the SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing Assay, for research-use only. It utilizes Twist Bioscience’s ability to rapidly develop virus-specific panels by DNA synthesis and Biotia’s comprehensive data analysis software and reporting capabilities.