Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., said it closed its collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, following completion of the deal’s review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Axon Neuroscience SE, of Bratislava, Slovakia, said it conducted tests of therapeutic antibodies that were generated during development of its prophylactic COVID-19 vaccine, ACvac1 (Covidax), on live SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevented the virus from replicating. Using antibodies that showed efficacy in independent tests, Axon said it was able to map the most vulnerable parts of the virus so it could be detected by the human immune system.

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Instadeep Ltd., of London, said they formed a multiyear strategic collaboration to apply advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to the development of immunotherapies targeting cancer and infectious diseases. The companies plan to form a joint AI innovation lab in their respective locations to advance initiatives focused on the core areas of drug design, advanced analytics and manufacturing and supply chain optimization. The collaboration extends a relationship between the companies that was initiated in 2019.

Centogene NV, of Rostock, Germany, and PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J., expanded their partnership to include genetic testing and 3-O-Methyldopa biomarker analytics to help identify patients with aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Centogene will also provide the testing and biomarker analytics for patients involved in the Reveal CP study looking at the prevalence of AADC deficiency in patients with cerebral palsy of unknown cause.

Codexis Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., launched the Synbio Innovation Accelerator in collaboration with Casdin Capital. Synbio will fund and nurture early stage companies in the field of synthetic and industrial biotechnology. Casdin plans to invest upward of $50 million into companies tied to the industry and Synbio.

Postera Ltd., of San Francisco and London, and Neurolucent Inc., of North Chicago, said they are collaborating to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Neurolucent is developing small-molecule compounds that normalize a key calcium channel that is dysregulated in Alzheimer's neurons and restore normal neuronal function in multiple preclinical Alzheimer's models. Postera will help accelerate the search for a therapeutic candidate, using its machine learning technology. Commercial terms include an up-front payment to Postera, with additional payments upon the achievement of certain milestones.

Preveceutical Medical Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, has developed SARS-CoV-2 Sol-Gel, a cannabinoid formulation for administration via the company's Sol-Gel nasal spray device. After preclinical testing, Preveceutical plans to test the drug as a potential prevention or treatment for COVID-19.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, announced partnerships with two undisclosed U.S.-based manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing of opaganib, intended to further advance ongoing preparations to support potential emergency use applications for opaganib to treat severe COVID-19 pneumonia, expected as early as the first quarter of 2021. The new collaborations follow recently announced collaborations with European and Canadian manufacturers. Opaganib, an orally administered, sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor, is in a 270-patient phase II/III study, with top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, of Pratteln, Switzerland, said it issued 937,928 treasury shares from its existing authorized capital, increasing its issued shares to approximately 19 million. The company plans to use the additional shares for financing arrangements.