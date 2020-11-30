Canada is erecting barriers to U.S. efforts to take advantage of its lower-priced prescription drugs.

Canada Minister of Health Patricia Hajdu signed an interim order Nov. 27 prohibiting the sale of certain drugs intended for the Canadian market from being distributed outside of Canada, if the sale could cause or exacerbate a drug shortage.

The order applies to all drugs subject to mandatory shortage reporting requirements in Canada, including all those eligible for U.S. bulk importation, biologics, controlled substances and drugs used to treat COVID-19.

The onus is on drug establishment license (DEL) holders such as wholesalers or distributors to determine if a bulk importation request from the U.S. will cause or exacerbate a drug shortage in Canada, which is defined as when a manufacturer is unable to meet the Canadian demand for the drug. However, government health officials plan to provide guidance to help DEL holders make those determinations.

Under the order, DEL holders will have to maintain a record of how they made their determinations. The order also requires DEL holders and drug manufacturers to provide information, upon request, about a shortage or potential shortage. The information must be submitted electronically within the timeframe set by the health minister.

Health Canada said it will enforce the order through compliance promotion, monitoring and verification activities. DEL holders who violate it could be subject to various enforcement actions, including having their license suspended or canceled.

In announcing the interim order, Health Canada said drug shortages are a growing problem. Since 2017, 10% to 15% of drugs have been in shortage at any given time and 44% of all marketed drugs in Canada have been in shortage at least once, according to the agency.

The problem has intensified during the pandemic, which has disrupted the availability of drugs while increasing the demand for certain medicines used in the treatment and management of COVID-19.

Health Canada noted “significant state-level support” in the U.S. for the bulk importation of drugs from Canada, adding that “any industry uptake would worsen the existing problem of drug shortages in Canada.”

When U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced the Jan. 1 launch of a Medicare Part B most-favored nation (MFN) drug pricing model and a final rule to end Medicare’s safe harbor for the rebates that jack up the list prices of prescription drugs, he referenced the U.S. drug import plan, which went into effect Nov. 30.

Trump called the import program a “short-term fix” that wouldn’t be needed once programs like the MFN model are in place. However, Trump said he expected states and tribes are “going to buy a lot from Canada initially.” Meanwhile, the U.S. import rule is facing a court challenge.

Canada’s new interim order does not apply to consumer-level pharmacies or to drugs manufactured in Canada for export.

Pandemic not the time for trade restrictions

The Ottawa Group, comprising the EU and a dozen other World Trade Organization members, last week agreed to an initiative urging all WTO members “to refrain from imposing tariffs on essential medical goods during the [COVID-19] crisis.”

The initiative also called on members to increase cooperation and to work toward enhanced global rules to facilitate trade in essential drugs and medical products. Because of the pandemic, immediate actions are needed in exercising restraint in using export restrictions, implementing trade-facilitating measures and improving transparency, the group said.

Aimed at encouraging stronger global cooperation at the WTO, the initiative “is critical in the current global health crisis and will also help us in future,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for trade and the European Commission executive vice president. He added that the initiative is just the first step.

“Going forward, the EU will work to promote resilient global health care systems, as well as accessible and affordable health care products universally,” Dombrovskis said.

The initiative will be presented to the WTO General Council for discussion and will be used to prepare for next year’s 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO.

Longer-term vaccine follow-up crucial

Regulatory approval of a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t mark the end of clinical trials, according to the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA).

“Unless maintaining participants in their randomized treatment groups (vaccinated or control) after a vaccine is approved is clearly infeasible, we recommend that clinical trials should proceed as initially planned with a follow-up of at least one year or more from completion of assigned doses,” the coalition said, adding that the follow-up should be as long as possible.

After a vaccine has been approved or licensed, continued follow-up “can provide important additional and more precise information on longer-term safety and efficacy against specific aspects of SARS-CoV-2 disease or infection, including efficacy against severe disease, efficacy in important subgroups, potential risks of vaccine-induced enhanced disease and whether protection against COVID-19 disease wanes over time,” the group explained.

Labeling update advised for chloroquines

Following a review that confirmed a link between the use of drugs containing chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine and the risk of psychiatric disorders and suicidal behavior, the EMA’s safety committee is recommending a label update for the drugs to provide better information about the risks.

Currently, psychotic disorders and suicidal behavior are listed in the product information of some of the drugs as rare side effects or side effects that occur at an unknown frequency.

The committee’s review found that psychiatric disorders have occurred and may sometimes be serious in patients with and without prior mental health problems. The review showed the side effects for hydroxychloroquine may occur in the first month after the start of treatment, but there was insufficient data to establish a clear timeframe for chloroquine.

The drugs are authorized in the EU to treat certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and as prophylaxis and treatment of malaria. They also have been used off-label, sometimes at higher doses, to treat patients with COVID-19, although the drugs have not shown efficacy in clinical trials for that indication.

FDA stands up new DDT path

The FDA launched its Innovative Science and Technology Approaches for New Drugs (ISTAND) pilot program Nov. 30, creating a pathway to submit proposals for novel drug development tools (DDTs) that fall outside existing DDT qualification programs.

ISTAND’s goal is to provide scientific and logistical support to developers of DDTs such as biomarkers, clinical outcome assessments and animal models to be used under the Animal Rule. It also will support FDA’s clinical divisions in the timely incorporation of novel technologies and scientific approaches in drug development and regulatory review.

The pilot will provide developers with access to FDA feedback at an early stage of DDT development and create new platforms to collaborate and share knowledge of new tools across FDA divisions and with international regulatory bodies, thus creating more consensus and consistent views from the agency.

The FDA said it expects to accept two to four applications into the ISTAND program each year of the pilot phase, using a triage and selection process focusing on the impact to public health and the possibility of implementation.

FDA drafts DDI guidance

The FDA is issuing a draft guidance on when drug sponsors need to evaluate gastric pH-dependent drug interactions with widely used acid-reducing agents (ARAs) such as antacids, histamine H2-receptor antagonists and proton pump inhibitors.

When used with another drug, ARAs, which can elevate the gastric pH, “could alter the solubility, dissolution, and bioavailability of the drug, potentially resulting in a loss of efficacy for weak-base drugs or increased toxicity for weak-acid drugs,” the FDA said in a notice to be published in the Dec. 1 Federal Register.

Thus, it’s important to assess the susceptibility of an investigational drug to gastric pH change-mediated drug-drug interactions (DDIs) early in the drug’s development, the agency said.

The draft discusses when clinical DDI studies with ARAs should be conducted, the design and conduct of clinical pH-dependent DDI studies, alternative approaches for evaluating pH-dependent DDIs and the extrapolation of study results with drug classes of ARAs, many of which are over-the-counter drugs.

Comments on the draft guidance should be submitted to Docket No. FDA-2020-D-1794 by March 1.

MHRA continues Brexit updates

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued another update Nov. 30 for its guidance on “grandfathering” and managing lifecycle changes for drugs following the Brexit transition.

All existing marketing authorizations (MAs) for centrally authorized products will automatically be converted to U.K. authorizations and will be issued a U.K. MA number Jan. 1. However, EMA MA holders have until Jan. 21 to opt out of the conversion, according to the guidance.

FDA debars three

The FDA is permanently debarring a compounder and a biopharma owner who both were convicted of felonies and is debarring an importer for five years based on his repeated importation of misbranded drugs.

Barry Cadden, the owner and director of the New England Compounding Center (NECC), and John Kapoor, the founder and majority owner of Insys Therapeutics Inc., are both prohibited from providing services in any capacity to anyone with an FDA-approved or pending drug product application.

Cadden’s debarment comes more than three years after he was found guilty of one count of racketeering, one count of racketeering conspiracy, 52 counts of mail fraud and three counts of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead in connection with the 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 55 people and sickened 740. The outbreak stemmed from contaminated drugs compounded at the NECC facility in Framingham, Mass. In 2017, Cadden was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Kapoor was convicted earlier this year of one count of racketeering conspiracy that included multiple acts of mail and wire fraud stemming from a scheme to bribe doctors in various states to increase prescriptions for Insys’ Subsys, an expensive potent fentanyl-based spray. Kapoor was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.

The five-year debarment was handed to Tuan Anh Tran, who last year imported several parcels of misbranded Kamagra Sildenafil Oral Jelly and Kamagra Sildenafil Citrate Chewable Tablets. None of the drugs had the required “Rx-only” symbol on their label.