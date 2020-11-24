|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Apyx Medical Corp., of Clearwater, Fla.
|Renuvion
|Delivers helium plasma
|For skin laxity procedures in the neck and submental region
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA to begin phase II of its IDE clinical study
|Braid Health Inc., of San Francisco
|Braid mobile application
|Artificial intelligence-based diagnostic collaboration software
|Lets providers and radiologists access, review and annotate images as well as share results with patients in real time, from any mobile device
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Cardiawave SA, of Paris
|Valvosoft
|Delivers focused ultrasound
|Treatment of aortic stenosis
|Received authorization from the French National Agency for Health Products Safety to extend its clinical trial in France; up to 20 new patients are expected to be treated
|Cepheid Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV
|Rapid molecular diagnostic test
|For the qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, flu A, flu B and RSV infections from a single patient sample
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco, and Premas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., of Delhi, India
|Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay
|Extraction-free saliva-based test
|Detects nucleic acid from the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus
|The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in India has licensed importation and commercial sale
|Neuronetics Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|Touchstar treatment protocol
|3-minute intermittent theta burst (iTBS) protocol for the Neurostar Advanced Therapy system
|Treatment of major depressive disorder
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Zymo Research Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Quick-DNA/RNA Viral Magbead Kit
|Used with Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield
|For high-throughput purification of viral DNA and/or RNA from biological samples
|Received CE-IVD marking
Notes
