The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation has issued a consensus report, Emergency Use Guidance for Remote Control of Medical Devices, detailing recommendations for the implementation of remote control for many critical medical devices. The report comes as the U.S. FDA has already granted emergency use authorizations for several remote devices.

Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and London-based Instadeep Ltd. have entered a multiyear strategic collaboration aimed at applying artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to identify novel biological targets and predictive biomarkers for cancers and infectious diseases. As part of the collaboration, the companies will form a joint AI Innovation Lab in London and Mainz to advance a portfolio of initiatives across drug discovery and design, protein engineering, manufacturing and supply chain optimization.

Cerebrain Biotech Corp., of Costa Mesa, Calif., said that Pkg Inc., of Meridian, Idaho, will become the key manufacturer for Baltimore-based Clearmask LLC and Xometry, an on-demand industrial parts marketplace headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md. Clearmask is the first U.S. FDA-cleared, fully transparent surgical mask suitable for hospitals, clinics and other settings.

Codexis Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., and New York-based Casdin Capital LLC have launched the Synbio Innovation Accelerator to fund and nurture early-stage companies with disruptive technology platforms or unique product development capabilities in the field of synthetic and industrial biotechnology. Casdin envisions investing upwards of $50 million into companies tied to the accelerator over the next several years. The Synbio Innovation Accelerator’s first investment is Arzeda Corp., a Seattle-based computational protein design company, where Codexis and Casdin are making a joint $1.75 million investment.

Ender Diagnostics AG, of Bern, Switzerland, said it obtained notification from the U.S. FDA that its emergency use authorization application has been received for two COVID-19 testing kits. Ender Lab and Ender Mass are in-vitro diagnostic test kits based on a rapid molecular isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology.

Sarasota, Fla.-based Invo Bioscience Inc. has inked an agreement with Ids Medical Systems Group Ltd., of Hong Kong, for the exclusive distribution of its in vivo intravaginal culture system, Invocell, in Malaysia.

Medalliance SA, of Nyon, Switzerland, reported the completion of patient enrollment in the ISABELLA clinical trial with the Selution sustained limus release (SLR) 018 drug-eluting balloon for the treatment of dysfunctional arteriovenous fistulas in end-stage renal failure patients undergoing hemodialysis. Selution SLR is a sirolimus-eluting balloon that provides a controlled, sustained release of drug, similar to a drug-eluting stent.

Msa Safety Inc., of Cranberry Township, Pa., reported that its next-generation Advantage 290 LS Air-Purifying Respirator received approval from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. An elastomeric half-mask device, the Advantage 290 LS Respirator covers a wearer's nose and mouth and utilizes twin filters to provide respiratory protection. The respirator, which will be available for preorder in December, will be produced at Msa Safety's subsidiary operation in Jacksonville, N.C.

Researchers at Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University said they have developed a new artificial intelligence platform that detects COVID-19 by analyzing X-ray images of the lungs.

Rair Health Ltd., of London, signed a nonexclusive data license agreement with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust giving RAIR access to anonymized patient data in the field of ophthalmology. The anonymized patient data from UHCW will be used by Rair to develop proprietary insights using advanced data sciences, including artificial intelligence and image-based machine learning. Such insights may help ophthalmologists to diagnose diseases earlier and to make better clinical decisions.

Rock2recovery, of Exmouth, U.K., said it can now more easily manage its interaction with clients and drive efficiencies in its back-office with a new management platform developed by Fujitsu Ltd., whose global headquarters is in Tokyo, using Outsystems. Rock2recovery provides rapid preventative interventions, specific coaching and assistance to veterans and emergency services personnel with mental health issues attributed to their period of service, including post-traumatic stress disorder.