Copenhagen, Denmark-based 3Shape, reported that the Chief Judge Leonard Stark has denied San Jose, Calif.-based Align Technology Inc.’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit 3Shape filed against Align for allegedly acting illegally to block competition for scanners for orthodontic treatment, including for clear aligners. The lawsuit, styled 3Shape TRIOS A/S v. Align Technology Inc., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Aug. 28, 2018. In the lawsuit, 3Shape is accusing Align of illegally holding on to its monopoly by blocking the ability of their strongest scanner competitor from being used in the fitting of Invisalign, and thereby effectively blocking dentists from choosing any other scanner than Align’s iTero for clear aligner treatments.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based Abionic SA has developed the cSOFA score, a tool to assess the severity of COVID-19. The cSOFA score (Covid Sequential Organ Failure Assessment) measures the likelihood of clinical deterioration in COVID-19 patients, enabling triage and assignment to the general ward or intensive care units (ICU) upon admission and during the patients’ hospital stay. A low score allows medical decisions to be made on safely discharging patients from the hospital or moving them from the ICU to the general ward, freeing up much-needed ICU and hospital capacities.

Aurora Spine Corp., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it has created a new pain care division focused on the rapidly growing segment of pain care.

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France-based Carmat SA said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been succeeded in training the first three centers in its U.S. early feasibility study of its total artificial heart. Based on discussions with the FDA, the company expects to begin treating patients with the device in the first quarter of 2021.

London-based LGC Group said its high-throughput real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing system for SARS-CoV-2 has been submitted to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization.

Luminultra Technologies Ltd., of Fredericton, New Brunswick, has acquired Source Molecular Corp., a Miami-Lakes, Fla.-based developer of laboratory-based testing solutions for microbial source tracking of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based Maplight Therapeutics Inc. reported a $1.8 million grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to undertake a large-scale, systematic investigation of brain circuits and mechanisms that are responsible for triggering psychiatric symptoms in Parkinson’s disease. The results will inform identification of novel drug targets and therapeutic strategies to address anxiety and depression related to the neurodegenerative disease.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, the Netherlands, has doubled its research and development facilities in the Barcelona Science Park to increase its capacity to develop and produce COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

London-based Salient Bio has rolled out its robotics-driven COVID-19 mass testing platform, the first commercial offering of the Imperial College London Biofoundry spinout. According to the company, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based tests have an accuracy of 99% and are up to three times faster competitors’ rapid tests.

Solos Endoscopy Inc., of Westport, Conn., said that as of Dec. 1, 2020, it will have completed its capital restructuring and changed its name to Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. The rebranding is intended to underscore the company’s commitment to furthering women’s health, primarily breast health care and wellness.