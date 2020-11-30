The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted a list of HHS-certified labs and testing facilities that are authorized to engage in urine and oral fluid testing for drugs on behalf of other federal agencies. Certification requires that the applicant institution undergo three rounds of performance testing and periodic on-site inspections, and HHS noted that there are no labs certified to conduct drug and specimen validity tests on oral fluid specimens at this time. Among the certified institutions is Dynacare, of Edmonton, Canada, and Alere Toxicology Services, of Gretna, La.

FMCSA declines to allow ICD patients a commercial license

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) declined to grant exemptions to two individuals who had been implanted with implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). The two individuals had applied for the exemption from FMCSA rules that generally disallow anyone with a diagnosis of myocardial infarction or several other conditions from operating a commercial motor vehicle. The agency said vehicular safety would be too greatly compromised if the driver’s ICD discharged during operations, adding that such risks combine with the risks associated with the applicant’s underlying condition.

Pandemic not the time for trade restrictions

The Ottawa Group, comprised of the EU and a dozen other World Trade Organization members, last week agreed to an initiative urging all WTO members “to refrain from imposing tariffs on essential medical goods during the [COVID-19] crisis.” The initiative also called on members to increase cooperation and to work toward enhanced global rules to facilitate trade in essential drugs and medical products. Because of the pandemic, immediate actions are needed in exercising restraint in using export restrictions, implementing trade-facilitating measures and improving transparency, the group said. Aimed at encouraging stronger global cooperation at the WTO, the initiative “is critical in the current global health crisis and will also help us in future,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for trade and the European Commission executive vice president. He added that the initiative is just the first step. “Going forward, the EU will work to promote resilient global healthcare systems, as well as accessible and affordable healthcare products universally,” Dombrovskis said. The initiative will be presented to the WTO General Council for discussion and will be used to prepare for next year’s 12th Ministerial Conference of the WTO.