Plymouth Meeting, Pa.-based Adapthealth Corp. entered a definitive agreement to acquire Orlando, Fla.-based Aerocare Holdings Inc., a respiratory and home medical equipment distribution platform in the U.S. Aerocare is currently owned by private investors including Peloton Equity, Skyknight Capital, SV Health Investors, and Aerocare management and employees. The combined company will operate under the name Adapthealth, and Luke McGee, CEO of Adapthealth, and Steve Griggs, CEO of Aerocare, will jointly lead the company as Co-CEOs. Josh Parnes will continue to serve as president. In addition, Adapthealth will expand its board at closing of the transaction to 11 directors, with Steve Griggs and shareholder designee Ted Lundberg of Peloton Equity to join the board. The transaction values Aerocare at approximately $2.0 billion on a debt-free, cash-free basis, with cash consideration of $1.1 billion, subject to adjustment as provided in the definitive agreement, and 31 million shares of Adapthealth common stock. Separately, Adapthealth reported it has closed its acquisition of Massachusetts-based New England Home Medical Equipment, furthering the growth and expansion of its diabetes division.

Ams AG, of Premstätten, Austria, said it has been awarded funding by the Austrian Federal Ministries for Transport, Innovation, and Technology, and for Digital and Economic Affairs, to speed development of a cloud-connected, highly sensitive, accurate and unique lateral flow test to be used in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Irvine, Calif.-based Balt reported that the first patients have been enrolled in the clinical trial: The Squid Trial for the Embolization of the Middle meningeal artery (STEM) for the treatment of chronic subdural hematoma [NCT04410146]. This marks the first patients enrolled in a prospective, randomized, international trial of a liquid embolic agent for the treatment of chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH), a common disease affecting primarily older adults. The STEM study is a pivotal, multicenter, randomized controlled trial comparing embolization of the middle meningeal artery with Squid to standard therapy for patients undergoing surgery and patients undergoing medical management. Balt seeks to use these data to gain US FDA approval of the Squid Liquid Embolic System for this indication.

Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, and Edinburgh, Scotland-based Blackford Analysis Ltd. have entered a development and license agreement to establish an artificial intelligence platform for medical imaging.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Biotricity Inc. completed required lab testing and is completing its U.S. 510(k) FDA filing for its latest potential product offering, Biotres. Biotres is a 3-lead patch product for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring for patients at risk for or being diagnosed with certain cardiac issues. Biotres can work as a Holter, Event Loop, and Extended Holter. The company expects to file in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel-based Biovo Technologies Ltd. signed exclusive distribution agreements for B-Care Oral Care in Australia, Brazil and Korea following outstanding product feedback. Biovo has already set up mass production capacity in response to increased demand.

Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., has inked a definitive agreement with Stark International Lux SARL and Serb SAS, affiliates of Brussels-based specialty pharmaceutical group Serb SA, to sell its Btg Specialty Pharmaceuticals business for $800 million in cash. The agreement, which includes the transfer of five facilities and about 280 employees globally, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Nashville-based Change Healthcare reported the sale of its Capacity Management business to Healthstream Inc., also of Nashville. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Los Angeles-based Decision Diagnostics Corp. said it has signed an agreement for the sale of its Genviro! And Genviro! Pro Covid-19 testing products, as well as several of its Genultimate! Blood glucose products, through a large Moscow-based distribution company. The agreement provides for exclusivity in the Russian Federation territory and the Ukraine.

Philadelphia-based Eir Healthcare has launched Medmodlabs, its modular health care initiative aimed at expanding COVID-19 testing access by building top-of-the-line mobile, prefabricated sampling and testing facilities more cost effectively and time efficiently.

Electrocore Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J., said its Gammacore noninvasive vagus nerve stimulator has been selected for evaluation in a randomized controlled study for the treatment of opioid use disorders. The study is being run by Douglas Bremner at Emory University in collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology and the City University of New York, and is supported by the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

Dublin-based Ers Genomics Ltd. and Vivlion GmbH, of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, reported a nonexclusive license agreement granting Vivlion access to Ers Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, with the aim of enhancing Vivlion’s gene editing reagents and screening services.

Durham, N.C.-based Health Decisions Inc., a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in women’s health clinical research and diagnostic and medical device development, and full-service boutique CRO Oncobay Clinical Inc., of Tampa, Fla., have teamed up to deliver specialized clinical development services for companies developing medical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics in oncology.

Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering said it has licensed its eRapid technology to The iQ Group Global Ltd., of Sidney, Australia. The Australian consortium will integrate the biomarker detection technology with its transistor technology to enable specific and sensitive SARS-CoV-2 testing in addressing the global diagnostic gap in the COVID-19 pandemic. The licensing agreement was coordinated by Harvard’s Office of Technology Development in accordance with the university’s commitment to the COVID-19 Technology Access Framework.

San Francisco-based Irhythm Technologies Inc. said it is the first company to pass through a new digital health tech pilot, resulting in a successful recommendation for adoption from the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Irhythm’s Zio Xt Service, an ambulatory cardiac monitor supported by deep learning algorithms, received a positive recommendation as an option for people suspected of cardiac arrhythmias who would benefit from electrocardiogram monitoring for longer than 24 hours.

Cluj Napoca, Romania-based startup .lumen said it has designed a system using artificial intelligence and robotics to mimic the features of a guide dog, in a scalable, headset-type solution aimed at increasing mobility for the blind. The company expects to release the final design for its product soon, with full system integration up to preproduction by the end of the 2021 first quarter. Production is slated to start in the second half of next year.

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, of Rockville, Md., has released its V-Plex Serology Panels for COVID-19. The release includes the V-Plex SARS-CoV-2 Panel 2, which Operation Warp Speed selected as the basis of its standard binding assays for immunogenicity assessments in all funded phase III vaccine trials.

Seattle-based Nanonstring Technologies Inc. reported the development of a spatial molecular imaging platform, a next-generation solution for multiplexed analysis of RNA and protein expression for individual cells within a tissue sample. The company plans to provide researchers access to the prototype versions of its special molecular imaging platform through a technology access program beginning in 2021, with full commercial launch expected in the second half of 2022.

Nvidia Corp., of Santa Clara, Calif., has launched the Nvidia Inception Alliance for Healthcare with Chicago-based GE Healthcare and Nuance Communications Inc., of Burlington, Mass., to accelerate artificial intelligence-driven medical imaging startups.

Pieriandx, of Creve Coeur, Mo., has expanded its partnership with San Diego-based Illumina Inc. to enable Pieriandx genomic reporting solutions for use with Ampliseq for Illumina Focus Panel, Ampliseq for Illumina Myeloid Panel and the Trusight Hereditary Cancer Panel.

Greenville, S.C.-based Premier Medical Laboratory Services said it is offering an all-in-one test that can detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a single nasal swab.

TCA/Genetworx Labs, of Glen Allen, Va., unveiled its Flu A-B/COVID-19/RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) combination test that provides patients with early detection of all three separate respiratory viruses with just one test sample.

Vesper Medical Inc., of Malvern, Pa., reported the first enrollment in its VIVID IDE trial. The prospective, multicenter, single-arm study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Vesper Duo stent system in the treatment of patients with iliofemoral occlusive disease.