Redwood City, Calif.-based Avinger Inc. said it is conducting a limited launch of its Tigereye next-generation, image-guided, chronic total occlusion crossing system in the U.S. and Germany during the fourth quarter of 2020, prior to a planned expansion to full U.S. commercial distribution in the first quarter of 2021.

Flowmetric Life Sciences Inc., of Doylestown, Pa., reported the launch of a COVID-19 antibody test with greater than 99% specificity and sensitivity and the ability to distinguish between an infection due to virus exposure vs. vaccine response. The test is offered at Flowmetric’s CLIA-certified high-complexity laboratory. Flowmetric said it can process over 1,000 samples per days with results provided in 24-48 hours.

The National Kidney Foundation is partnering with RenalytixAI plc, of Cardiff, Wales, to improve the management of early-stage kidney disease. Together they will collaborate on future studies to assess current care standards in early-stage kidney disease and to identify barriers to better care and opportunities. Long-term initiatives will be developed as the partnership unfolds.

New York-based Onegevity Health LLC said it was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I grant from NIH to develop a multi-omics platform to study polycystic ovary syndrome.

Tokyo-based Ricoh Co. Ltd. and Elixirgen Inc., of Baltimore, Md., said they have jointly developed assay-ready multi-electrode array plates to measure electrical activities of human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) neurons. The plates are ready to use for a variety of biomedical applications, including the measurement of electrophysiological activities of human neurons exposed to various drugs and compounds.

Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported that Shanghai-based Tolo Biotech Co. Ltd. has granted the company exclusive rights in the U.S. to its CRISPR-Cas12 (including Cas12a and Cas12b) diagnostic technology. As part of the agreement, Sherlock has granted Tolo exclusive rights to the CRISPR-Cas13 Sherlock diagnostic platform in China. Financial details were not disclosed.

Shockwave Medical Inc., a Santa Clara, Calif.-based developer of intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology to treat complex calcified peripheral and coronary artery disease, said that as part of the calendar year 2021 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has created four new codes for IVL procedures performed in the tibial and peroneal, or below-the-knee, arteries in the hospital outpatient setting. These codes will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Spartech LLC, a St. Louis-based plastics manufacturer, reported the acquisition of Tufpak Inc., an Ossipee, N.H.-based manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices and biopharma packaging. Financial terms were not reported.

The Commons Project, a Geneva, Switzerland-based nonprofit public trust focused on digital services, said its Commonhealth app has now connected 230 U.S. health systems, allowing patients to share personal health information, including COVID-19 test and vaccine status, on Android devices for free.

Theracell Inc., of Sherman Oaks, Calif., reported that it has expanded its licensing agreement with Sydney-based Australian Biotechnologies for the Australian and New Zealand markets. The existing license, which encompassed Theracell's base demineralized fiber technology, has been expanded to incorporate the full portfolio of Therafuze Dbf graft forms.