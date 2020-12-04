Olympus Corp. has unveiled its plans to acquire Veran Medical Technologies Inc. for up to $340 million. The buy will go through Olympus Corp. of the Americas (OCA) and is part of the company’s corporate strategy revealed in November 2019. It marks the second M&A-related announcement in about a month.

Nacho Abia, global chief operating officer and CEO of OCA, said the buy should strengthen his company’s position in respiratory medical devices. “The most significant part of this deal is that we will secure immediate access to [Veran Medical’s] unique Electromagnetic Navigation system with proprietary devices to build a stronger future respiratory product portfolio,” he added.

That platform, known as the Spin Thoracic Navigation system, has been adopted by U.S. cancer centers. St. Louis-based Veran Medical also offers bronchoscopic brushes, needles, forceps and steerable catheters with tiny electromagnetic sensors for precise navigation.

Olympus noted that by combining this system with its own products, it hopes to provide a bigger range of products to diagnose lung cancer. It also emphasized that more lung cancer screenings are being done via low-dose computed tomography; as a result, the need for definitive diagnosis of lesions in the peripheral regions of the lungs by tissue biopsy likely will rise.

In a corporate disclosure document, Tokyo-based Olympus noted that the acquisition amount would be about $300 million, with a conditional payment of about $40 million. The second payment has not been finalized. The company noted that cash reserves are slated to be used to fund this acquisition.

Eyeing Veran for years

Townsend Goddard, vice president, global business development, told BioWorld that Olympus has been monitoring the respiratory space for a while, and Veran Medical has impressed it for years. “By combining Olympus’ broad respiratory portfolio, R&D, clinical and commercial expertise with Veran’s focused efforts in peripheral bronchoscopy, the two companies are a perfect complement to one another.”

Goddard went on to note that the peripheral bronchoscopy market stands at about $930 million with greater than 5% compound annual growth rate.

“All of our medical business units have identified a number of emerging growth opportunities, and we will pursue them on a case-by-case basis,” Goddard replied when asked about the potential for additional M&A in the near term. He reiterated that gastroenterological endotherapy, urological and respiratory devices are its main focuses.

When asked if it expected staff and management from Veran to remain after the acquisition’s close, Goddard said there is a possibility of some level organizational change, as with any M&A deal. But he did highlight Veran’s experienced sales team as a huge benefit associated with the buy.

M&A developments

During its Nov. 13 second-quarter earnings call, an analyst asked global management about acquisitions, highlighting Arc Medical Design Ltd., of Leeds, U.K. Olympus reported its intention to buy the subsidiary of Norgine BV in August as a way to expand its presence in gastrointestinal therapeutic devices and the development of advanced colonoscopy tools.

Under the agreement, Olympus said it would convert its current exclusive distribution rights of Endocuff Vision to a full acquisition of the family of products, thereby assuming worldwide responsibility for design, manufacturing, distribution and business strategy for the product portfolio with an immediate effect.

"Endocuff Vision has been a pivotal tool in our Endotherapy portfolio, and we are delighted to expand our product portfolio to include the entire Endocuff family," Mike Callaghan, vice president and general manager of the global GI endotherapy business unit at Olympus, said at the time.

The same analyst also pointed to the pickup of Heimsbrunn, France-based Fh Ortho SAS, a deal that closed just last month.

Abia noted that the company has been in the orthopedics space for a number of years, but mainly in the Japanese market, where it has a joint venture with Terumo. He added that Olympus has wanted a role in the minimally invasive orthopedics space and wants to expand globally, and that is where Fh Ortho could play a role. “And I think it [matches] our strategy of going step-by-step into this market to complement the products that we have in Japan and will allow us to expand in France, and from France, in the European market.” The U.S. also is a possible target.