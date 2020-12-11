Akoya Biosciences Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., reported that its Codex was used in a study of muscle strength and aging that was published Dec. 10, 2020, in Science. In this study of muscle fibers in mouse models and human tissue, the researchers discovered an elevated level of a protein called 15-PGDH associated with old muscles. A Codex assay was used for spatial phenotyping to identify the source of 15-PGDH, which acts as a regulator of muscle function.

A recent study conducted with collaborators from the University of Vermont and Cedars-Sinai, describes the performance of South Burlington, Vt.-based Biocogniv Inc.’s new AI-COVID software. The team found high accuracy in predicting the probability of COVID-19 infection using routine blood tests, which can help hospitals reduce the number of patients referred for scarce PCR testing.

La Jolla, Calif.-based Dermtech Inc. said it has entered an agreement, effective Feb. 1, 2021, with Blue Shield of California for reimbursement coverage for all of its products.

Djo LLC, of Lewisville, Texas, revealed the acquisition of Newark, Del.-based Litecure, which is focused on therapeutic laser technology for human and animal health. No financial details were revealed.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, through its Strasbourg, France-based subsidiary Rs2d SAS, said it has won a European bid for a CA$1.2 million (US$940,492) nonrepayable grant to leverage its nuclear magnetic resonance imaging technology for smart next-generation clinical MRI systems. The product, based on the Cameleon4 original equipment manufacturer product, will advance devices toward personalized medicine.

Elmsford, N.Y.-based Nanovibronix Inc. said it has amended and expanded its distribution agreement with Ultra Pain Products Inc. (UPPI), of Sunrise, Fla. Under the terms of the new agreement, which extend the term and increase minimum purchase requirements, UPPI will be the exclusive distributor of privately labeled Painshield and Painshield Plus devices to the durable medical equipment distribution sector of the U.S. health care market.

Richmond, British Columbia-based Neovasc Inc. said it received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding minimum market value deficiency. The company has until June 8, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. During that time, Neovasc expects its shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol NVCN.

Pear Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, reported the publication an economic analysis assessing the cost-effectiveness of its Reset-O prescription digital therapeutic in treating opioid use disorder. The report, in Journal of Medical Economics, concluded that Reset-O plus treatment-as-usual (TAU) was cost-effective vs. TAU alone, and economically dominant when TAU included contingency management, with both scenarios producing a 16.3% absolute increase in retention in therapy vs. TAU.

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG has launched a high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 antigen test as an aid in diagnosing the COVID-19 virus in markets accepting the CE mark. The company also has filed for emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for the Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test.

Spinal Elements Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., reported the first procedure with its Sapphire X anterior cervical fixation system at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia. The U.S. FDA cleared the Sapphire X system in July as the newest product in the Mis Ultra suite of devices aimed at minimizing the unintended consequences of traditional spine surgery.