Making CAPA cool

Survey says: Uncertainty over when to open a CAPA a key issue for device makers

Corrective and preventive action (CAPA) has a long and difficult history where med tech is concerned. Kathryn Merrill, the global quality/regulatory program director for Medtronic plc, of Dublin, said on a recent webinar that one of the main sources of uncertainty is that many in industry are not clear as to which circumstances dictate that a CAPA should be opened.