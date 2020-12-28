Xiamen, China-based Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. has inked an agreement with Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, to develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) test supporting the novel MET inhibitor tepotinib for the Chinese market. Amoy will develop and register the Amoydx Lung Cancer PCR Panel in China, with an eye toward gaining the National Medical Products Administration’s approval for an intended use as a MET exon14 skipping CDx for tepotinib, a novel highly selective small molecule targeted medicine designed to specifically inhibit MET in subjects with non-small-cell lung cancer and MET alterations.

Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo., reported the completion of the safety study evaluating the Healight ultraviolet A light catheter technology. This single-center, U.S.-based study evaluated the safety and proof of principle of the Healight device in newly intubated critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation diagnosed with COVID-19.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd., a health care provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, has, through its subsidiaries, entered a definitive agreement to sell 90% equity interest in Concord Healthcare Singapore Pte. Ltd., which operates and owns Concord International Hospital (CIH), for a total consideration of about SG$52.2 million (US$39.2 million). Concord Medical has requested the purchasers to complete the renaming of CIH within the next six months or sooner.

Corning, N.Y.-based Corning Inc. said it has received a $15 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense in coordination with Department of Health and Human Services, for the domestic production of robotic pipette tips used in support of diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

Luxembourg-based Eurofins Genomics said it has launched an optimized, cost-effective, next-generation SARS-CoV-2 sequencing service providing full length viral genome sequences. The Arctic NGS Oligo mix synthesized by Eurofins Genomics’ Synthesis branch will be commercially available shortly.

Stamford, Conn.- based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired Onsite Mammography, a provider of women's health imaging services. No financial details were disclosed.

New York-based Soterix Medical Inc. reported expanded clinical trials of its proprietary neuromodulation technologies for Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Researchers will evaluate the effectiveness of transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) to alleviate symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and improve brain function. They will assess Soterix Medical's at-home tDCS platform, the mini-CT stimulator and Electrarx remote control software. The randomized, double-blind study will evaluate the effects of six months of at-home tDCS on improving cognitive performance and selected symptoms in 100 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Titan Medical Inc., of Toronto, said it has received written notification from Nasdaq that it has cured the bid price deficiency and has regained full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing and trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.