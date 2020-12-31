Fyr Diagnostics Inc., of Missoula, Mont., reported it has executed a contract with the state of Montana that will increase COVID-19 testing capacity. Patient samples from health care partners in western Montana will be sent to Fyr's clinical diagnostic laboratory for processing using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.

Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, said it has completed the validation studies of its Revealcovid-19 Plus total antibody test for the simultaneous detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid and spike proteins. According to the company, an emergency use authorization application will be submitted to the U.S. FDA within 10 business days.

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, of Torrance, Calif., reported the North American launch of Radspeed Pro style edition with Glide Technology. This general radiography solution includes power assist technology for improved operator experience.