Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cincinnati, said its board initiated a strategic review after top-line phase II results showed that glaucoma candidate razuprotafib (formerly AKB-9778) met the primary endpoint of decline from baseline in diurnal mean intraocular pressure with twice-daily dosing at day 28 vs. control but not with once-daily dosing. Aerpio also is assessing the protein tyrosine phosphatase beta inhibitor in two ongoing clinical trials to prevent or mitigate acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. In addition, the company has Tie2 activating antibodies in early development. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:ARPO) have been hobbled since March 2019, when a phase IIb study with AKB-9778 in moderate to severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy missed its primary endpoint. Aerpio said it will explore options to partner its programs as well as the potential for an acquisition, sale, merger or other business transaction. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is serving as financial advisor for the strategic review process. Aerpio reported cash of $47.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2020. On Jan. 6, ARPO shares closed at $1.10, up 3 cents.

Aikido Pharma Inc., of New York, said it executed a patent license agreement that included four patent applications on file with the U.S. PTO for technology covering the use of the 5-HT receptor agonist psilocybin for cancer applications, including side effects of the disease. Additional details were not disclosed.

Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla., said the first COVID-19 so-called “long hauler” was dosed in the active AMP-511 expanded access program (EAP) for TLR3 agonist immune system modulator Ampligen (rintatolimod). The Ampligen EAP protocol is authorized to enroll up to 100 active chronic fatigue syndrome trial participants, including 20 with persistent post-infection symptoms.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, of London, said it plans to strengthen its focus on CAR T-cell therapy candidate AUTO-1 to treat relapsed/refractory adult B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), as part of a pipeline reprioritization. The company also expects to report data in 2021 on AUTO-1/22 (AUTO-1-NG), a dual targeting CAR T-cell-based candidate constructed from AUTO-1, from a pediatric ALL study initiated in December 2020, and on anti-T-cell receptor beta chain region C1 CAR T-cell therapy AUTO-4 in peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus said it will seek to partner its dual anti-CD19/anti-CD22 CAR T-cell therapy AUTO-3, targeting relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, before advancing the program’s development. In the first quarter of 2021, the company also plans to reduce its work force and adjust its infrastructure footprint for an overall reduction in force of approximately 20%. Autolus expects to realize cash savings of approximately $15 million per year following implementation of the operational changes. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:AUTL) closed on Jan. 6 at $8.97 for a loss of 30 cents.

Avicanna Inc., of Toronto, said it concluded a master services agreement with the University Health Network (UHN) for epilepsy projects under the direction of Peter Carlen, senior scientist at UHN’s Krembil Research Institute, as principal investigator. On an exclusive basis over a two-year period, Carlen's lab will analyze Avicanna's plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for efficacy in the treatment of seizures. The partners plan to co-develop a high-throughput electrophysiological testing system to evaluate multiple cannabinoid ratios on their own and in combination with standard epileptic drugs. Avicanna will retain ownership of intellectual property created under the agreement. Avicanna also said it completed the technical transfer and first pharmaceutical pilot production of its epilepsy candidate at Altea Farmaceutica SA, of Bogota, Colombia, in preparation for the agent’s registration and commercialization in South America.

Bold Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, was selected by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to receive advisory services and research and development funding for BOLD-100, an inhibitor of stress-induced up-regulation of the chaperone protein GRP78 that's in development as a treatment for COVID-19. Bold will use the financial support to prepare for clinical trials, including completion of nonclinical studies and manufacturing process development.

Brickbio Inc., of Boston, signed a deal with an undisclosed large pharmaceutical company to co-develop a therapeutic antibody-drug conjugate. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, and Pfizer Inc., of New York, are collaborating to use Dewpoint's biomolecular condensates platform to develop therapeutics for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Dewpoint will receive an up-front payment and is eligible to receive research, development and sales milestones payments, totaling up to $239 million. Dewpoint is also eligible to receive undisclosed royalties on any approved products.

Erasca Inc., of San Diego, licensed worldwide rights to ERAS-601, an inhibitor of the Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2), from Nikang Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmington, Del. Erasca also gained rights to any other SHP2 inhibitors developed by Nikang. In a separate deal, Erasca acquired ERAS-007, an inhibitor of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), from ASN Product Development Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Asana Biosciences LLC, of Lawrenceville, N.J. Erasca also has worldwide right to all other ERK inhibitors developed by Asana. Financial terms of both agreements were not disclosed.

Intravacc BV, of Bilthoven, the Netherlands, and Cristal Therapeutics BV, of Maastricht, the Netherlands, are collaborating to develop vaccines using Cristal's Crivac platform that conjugates antigens onto nanoparticles, starting with a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. The companies will also evaluate combining Cristal's copper-free click chemistry reagent, Clicr with Intravacc's outer membrane vesicles technology, which facilitates keeping antigens in their native state.

Kite Pharma, of Santa Monica, Calif., a unit of Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., is collaborating with Oxford Biotherapeutics Ltd., of Oxford, U.K. to develop antibodies against five novel targets for hematologic and solid tumor indications. Oxford will be responsible for generating the antibodies against the targets that were identified by the company. Kite has the exclusive right to develop and commercialize therapies based on these targets or antibodies. Oxford will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and is eligible to receive discovery, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, as well as royalties on potential future sales.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., discontinued development of MLE-301, a neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist for the treatment of menopausal vasomotor symptoms, based on the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from a phase I study in healthy male volunteers. The company is exploring a range of strategic alternatives that include the potential sale or merger of the company or its assets.

Mindset Pharma Inc., of Toronto, reported data on its next-generation psychedelic compounds. In vitro data showed the compounds have half-lives that are longer than classical psychedelic drugs while retaining potency at the serotonin 5HT2A receptor.

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, acquired Ana Therapeutics Inc., of Foster City, Calif., to gain access to ANA-001, a capsule formulation of niclosamide to treat coronavirus indications. ANA-001 is currently being tested in a phase II/III study as a treatment for COVID-19, with data from the phase II portion expected in the third quarter of 2021. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Radius Health Inc., of Boston, plans to acquire the global development and commercialization rights to RAD-011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution, from Benuvia Therapeutics Inc., of Chandler, Ariz., for $12.5 million up front. Benuvia is eligible for an additional $15 million when Radius achieves development milestones for treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and up to $45 million for milestones associated with three additional indications. Benuvia is also eligible for undisclosed sales-based milestone payments and a tiered, high single-digit royalty. Radius plans to start a pivotal phase II/III study in PWS in the second half of 2021.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow, and the government of Serbia agreed to a deal for RDIF to supply 2 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, to Serbia. Financial terms of the purchase weren't disclosed.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Glen Rock, N.J., completed a 10-to-1 reverse stock split effective after the market closed on Jan. 5.

Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass., reported preclinical data on its Immtor platform showing co-administration of an adeno-associated viral 8 (AAV8) vector and Immtor in nonhuman primates produced higher and more durable transgene expression than the AAV8 alone. Immtor also reduced the levels of anti-AAV8 immunoglobulin G and neutralizing antibodies.

Servier SAS, of Paris, and X-Chem Inc., of Waltham, Mass., are collaborating to identify and develop small molecules for the treatment of neurological disorders. X-Chem will use its DNA-encoded library to identify small-molecule leads directed toward central nervous system targets of interest to Servier. X-Chem will progress promising leads to develop protein-degrading bispecific chimeric molecules. Servier will be responsible for advancing candidates through preclinical and clinical development and for commercialization of any approved products. X-Chem will receive research payments and is eligible for additional undisclosed milestone payments.

Silo Pharma Inc., of Englewood Cliffs., N.J., said it entered an agreement to license technology covered by provisional patent applications filed by Silo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for use in cancer patients. Silo’s patent applications relate to using a novel peptide with psilocybin as a therapeutic. The agreement provides $500,000 in an up-front cash payment as well as equity valued at $500,000 from a Nasdaq-listed company, Silo said, adding that the agreement also provides for the company to collect royalties should the technology be commercialized.

Targovax ASA, of Oslo, Norway, said it granted a three-month extension to its exclusive option agreement with Iovaxis Therapeutics, of Nantong, China, for clinical development and licensing of Targovax’s mutant RAS vaccines, TG-01 and TG-02, in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. Targovax said an IND to develop TG-01 was submitted to the Chinese National Medical Products Administration but the preparation and regulatory review process were delayed due to COVID-19-related issues, so the company granted the extension.

Tonic Bioventures and Cssi Lifesciences Inc., of Glenn Burnie, Md., said they formed a new life science venture fund to advance drugs and technologies. Tonic said it will source 12 to 16 investments over a three- to five-year period and will include therapeutics such as drugs and biologics for treating cancer, neurodegenerative and rare or infectious diseases, and breakthrough medical device technologies.

Preclinical data from Vaxcyte Inc., of Foster City, Calif., showed VAX-A1, its streptococcus conjugate vaccine candidate, protected against a group A strep challenge in systemic infection and localized skin infection in mouse models. The antibodies induced by the vaccine bound to a wide array of genetically distinct circulating strains of group A strep without evidence of cross-reactivity to human heart or brain tissue antigens, the company added. Group A strep is a leading cause of bacterial infections worldwide, including strep throat and certain severe invasive infections such as sepsis, necrotizing fasciitis and toxic shock syndrome.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, said Nasdaq told the company it regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and is now in full compliance with all applicable listing standards. Shares (NASDAQ:VTGN) closed Jan. 6 at $2.09.