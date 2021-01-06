London-based Advanced Oncotherapy plc reported a partnership agreement with Diamedcare AG, of Basel, Switzerland. Under the terms of the agreement, Advanced Oncotherapy will be able to offer its customers easier access to the company's LIGHT system through a flexible financing solution that reduces the need for large initial up-front payments from customers. The partnership agreement will cover projects in Europe and the U.S., in line with the company's aim to democratize proton beam therapy.

Princeton, N.J.-based Bioclinica Inc., an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, said it has acquired Saliency, of Palo Alto, Calif., to accelerate digital diagnostic development. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Protect Purdue Health Center, as part of its comprehensive pre-arrival testing strategy, will team up with Boulder, Colo.-based Biodesix Inc. to test more than 20,000 residential students for COVID-19 who will be living off campus during the spring semester from Jan. 9 through Jan. 22. Purdue is covering the costs of this test as part of its Protect Purdue initiative.

San Ramon, Calif.-based Bioventrix Inc. reported that heart failure specialist Jerry Estep, of the Cleveland Clinic, has been appointed co-principal investigator of the pivotal ALIVE Trial studying Live Therapy using the Revivent Tc transcatheter ventricular enhancement system.

Paris-based Carmat SA outlined the commercial and development plan for its total artificial heart. The company is preparing for commercial launch in the second quarter, with initial focus on Germany and France. The Carmat artificial heart will be marketed under the Aeson brand name.

Newtown, Pa.-based Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has issued a release in light of unusual trading activity related to the shares of class A common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company confirmed that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of Helius that would account for the recent increase in trading activity, and related increase in trading price, of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. said that it has agreed to acquire San Diego-based Biotheranostics Inc., which provides molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers, for about $230 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close in February.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. and Helix Opco LLC, of San Mateo, Calif., unveiled a collaboration to augment national surveillance infrastructure in the U.S. to track the emergence and prevalence of novel strains of SARS-CoV-2 with support from the CDC. The combination of Illumina’s sequencing technology and expertise and Helix’s national COVID-19 testing footprint aims to expand the country’s existing surveillance efforts to detect and characterize emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Westford, Mass.-based Medacuity Software LLC is partnering with Fathom Consulting, of Minneapolis, to support the full-service needs of medical device clients, from product ideation to deployment and maintenance.

Minneapolis-based Monteris Medical Inc., a provider of MRI-guided laser interstitial thermotherapy, said that Health Care Service Corp., one of the largest independent licensees of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of America, has updated its medical coverage policy allowing access to the minimally invasive ablation procedure for brain tumors and epilepsy when medically necessary. The updated policy covers 16 million lives in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Nephros Inc., of South Orange, N.J., said it has decided to postpone the 510(k) filing for its second-generation HDF (hemodiafiltration) Assist Module program (HDF2), which is being developed and commercialized through its majority-owned subsidiary, Specialty Renal Products Inc., a few weeks into the new year.

Optimuminsight Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Nashville-based Change Healthcare Inc. have agreed to combine to advance a more modern, information- and technology-enabled health care platform.

Pointclickcare Technologies Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, reported a minority strategic investment from affiliates of Hellman & Friedman LLC, as well as an increased investment from Dragoneer Investment Group. H&F will work with Pointclickcare to continue fueling growth and expanding the company’s product offerings, which focus on cloud-based health care software for the long-term and post-acute care markets.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd., of Yokneam Ilit, Israel, said it has repaid in full the outstanding balance on its credit line from Kreos Capital V Ltd. Rewalk and Kreos entered an agreement to establish a line of credit at the end of 2015, and Rewalk drew down an initial tranche of $12 million at the beginning of 2015. Further drawdown provided the company an additional $8 million of funds, for a total of $20 million.

Göttingen, Germany-based Sartorius AG has agreed, through its subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech, to acquire the chromatography process equipment division of Novasep Holding SAS, of Lyon, France. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Scaleready, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp., Fresenius Kabi GmbH, of Bad Homburg, Germany, and Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corp., of New Brighton, Minn., launched on Wednesday. The new company will accelerate innovation in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, building on the R&D pipelines of its founding partners and through global technology partnerships with industry and academic leaders.

Seoul, South Korea-based Seegene Inc. said the saliva-based testing application for Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Assay and Allplex SARS-Cov-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay has received the CE mark and that products with the feature are now available in Europe.

Sequans Communications SA, of Colombes, France, said that Withings SA, an Issy-les-Moulineaux, France-based connected health company, has selected Sequans’ Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB internet-of-things technology for its next generation of smart health devices.

Skylight Health Group Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, reported that it has completed the acquisition of Apex Family Medical in Denver, Colo., previously announced on Nov. 5, 2020. The company has acquired 100% of the assets of Apex for a total transaction value in cash of $2.3 million to be paid in installments over a six-month transition period. Skylight Health also said that founders and key management, representing over 23 million of the common shares outstanding, have entered voluntary lock-up agreements with the company. The voluntary lock-up agreements stipulate that these shareholders will not, subject to limited exception, offer to sell, contract to sell, lend, pledge or otherwise dispose of any Skylight Health securities, or enter any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions until July 6, 2021, or beyond.

Glen Burnie, Md.-based Tonic Bioventures, in partnership with Cssi Lifesciences, reported the formation of a new life science venture fund. Tonic Bioventures will source between 12 and 16 investments over a three- to five-year period. These will include therapeutics for treating cancer, neurodegenerative and rare or infectious diseases, and breakthrough medical device technologies.

Valgenesis Inc., a South San Francisco-based provider of enterprise validation life cycle management systems (VLMS), said a gene therapy company has selected Valgenesis VLMS to digitize its corporate validation process.