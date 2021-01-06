FDA grants EUA to Quanterix for Simoa test

The U.S. FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Quanterix Corp., of Billerica, Mass., for a qualitative, automated paramagnetic microbead-based immunoassay for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Simoa test uses a nasopharyngeal swab for sample source and does not distinguish between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV, and is designed to detect the nucleocapsid protein (N-protein), which is typically present in such tissues during the acute phase of infection.

EC investing in startups

The European Commission (EC) announced Dec. 6 the first round of direct equity investment through the new European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund. Intended to help innovative startups and small- and medium-sized businesses scale up faster, the equity investments, ranging from €500,000 to €15 million (about US$615,000 to $18.5 million) per beneficiary, will complement grants already provided through the EIC Accelerator Pilot. The funding marks the first time the EC has made direct equity or quasi-equity investments in start-up companies, with ownership stakes expected to range from 10% to 25%. Corwave, a device maker located in Clichy, France, was the first company to receive the direct equity investment to help it bring its left ventricular assist device to market. The €15 million EIC Fund investment led to other investors providing €35 million in the fourth stage of the company’s start-up financing. Agreements are being finalized with the other companies in the first round of the equity investments, the EC said. Among those companies is Epiendo Pharmaceuticals ehf, a drug company in Reykjavik, Iceland, that’s developing a portfolio of drugs targeting the global burden of chronic respiratory diseases.

Alternatives to animal testing a challenge

The FDA issued a progress report this week on its cross-agency efforts to develop new regulatory tools to improve predictivity of toxicity and potentially replace, reduce or refine animal testing in the early stages of drug and medical device development. The new tools also may “help bring novel FDA-regulated products to market faster while preventing products with increased toxicological risk from even entering the development pipeline,” FDA Chief Scientist Denise Hinton said in the report. Historically, animal studies have been used to predict a product’s toxicity. However, toxicity remains a major challenge in developing drugs and devices, as animal studies can’t always detect toxic effects specific to humans. They also don’t generally provide information about the role genetic differences may play in toxicity, according to the report, and they may not be effective in predicting toxicology with repeated dosing, long-term implantation and the evaluation of multiple endpoints. While alternative methods, including the use of stem cells, engineered tissues and mathematical modeling, hold the promise to improve the predictive ability of toxicology in conjunction with more traditional approaches, most of the approaches can’t predict effects that occur in highly complex interacting systems, the report said. Consequently, additional research will be necessary before the alternative methods can be used routinely in addressing complex issues.

USPTO seeks more uniformity between PTAB, courts

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued binding guidance Jan. 6 aligning the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (PTAB) approach to analyzing indefiniteness in post-grant proceedings with that used in U.S. district courts. The guidance memorandum to the PTAB complies with the Supreme Court’s Nautilus decision, which found that challenged patent claims are unpatentable for indefiniteness “if the claim, read in light of the patent specification and the prosecution history, fails to inform, with reasonable certainty, those skilled in the art about the scope of the invention,” the USPTO said. Aligning the PTAB’s indefiniteness analysis with that of the courts “will lead to greater uniformity and predictability, improve the integrity of the patent system, and help increase judicial efficiency,” according to the agency.

NICE nods to Olympus Plasma for BPH

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the evidence for the use of the Plasma system, by Olympus Medical of Tokyo, is sufficient to recommend its use for transurethral resection and hemostasis of the prostate for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. NICE said the evidence supports the use of the Plasma when transurethral resection of the prostate is indicated, adding that the projected cost savings compared to conventional surgical resection is £459 per procedure for hospitals that already have a system in place. Those savings drop to £343 when factoring in acquisition costs. The cost savings are premised on a reduced length of inpatient stay, but also assumes a second electrode will be needed to complete the procedure to achieve hemostasis. Readmissions are also assumed to be blunted with the use of the Plasma compared with transurethral resection, which would boost per-procedure savings to £534 for hospitals with a system and £418 in hospitals without a system.