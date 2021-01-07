Apt Medical Inc., of Shenzhen, China, a Qiming Venture Partners portfolio company, has successfully listed on the Science and Technology Innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The issue price is ¥74.46 (US$11.49).

Cambridge, U.K.-based Avacta Group plc has entered a license agreement with Point Biopharma Inc., of Wetherby, U.K., to provide access to Avacta’s pre|cision technology for the development of tumor-activated radiopharmaceuticals. The agreement provides Point with an exclusive license to the pre|cision technology for use in the first radiopharmaceutical prodrug the company intends to develop, as well as a nonexclusive license to the precision platform for the development of a broader pipeline of FAP-activated radiopharmaceuticals.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. and IdbyDNA, of Salt Lake City, have formed an exclusive partnership to develop and commercialize Alloid, a tailored infectious disease testing solution that identifies more than 100 pathogens and drug resistance in viruses and bacteria, specific to organ transplant donors and recipients.

Clear Labs Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., has broadened its collaboration with Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., of Coralville, Iowa. Clear Labs’ U.S. FDA emergency use authorized turnkey sequencing platform for diagnostic screening and genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 uses IDT primers as part of its solution. Based on the success of their existing collaboration, which focuses on providing food producers with information rich and high-accuracy food safety testing using IDT's oligo products, the new engagement focuses on the clinical market and the current need for increased clarity into pathogens.

Oakville, Ontario-based Ehave Inc. has inked a partnership agreement with Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. for its artificial intelligence-based Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform. The agreement provides Ehave with the rights to exclusively offer the Cognitive Solutions platform to all psychedelic applications and endeavors in G20 countries.

Foracare Suisse AG, of St. Gallen, Switzerland, has released its Fora COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, with 95.8% sensitivity and 98.6% specificity. The test is approved for distribution in Switzerland and its treaty countries without restriction. It is listed by Germany’s Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and reimbursable there.

Camarillo, Calif.-based Infab Corp., an Hkw portfolio company, has acquired Medidrapes Inc., of Las Vegas, a provider of sterile disposable protective drapes for medical imaging equipment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., of Wayne, N.J., and its strategic partner Agimed Srl, of Caba, Argentina, reported the implementation of Konica Minolta imaging management solutions across the primary public health hospital system in Córdoba, Argentina’s second largest region. The tender includes 34 picture archiving and communication (PAC) systems with 56 digital systems and is part of a broader program of PAC digitization and services in the country’s provincial hospitals.

Medallia Inc., of San Francisco, reported that Medallia Livinglens, an engagement solution that gathers in-the-moment customer and employee sentiment via video, has achieved HIPAA compliance, enabling health care providers and pharma companies to expand how they engage with their patients and consumers.

Milliporesigma, a Burlington, Mass.-based unit of Darmstadt, Germany's Merck KGaA, disclosed the acquisition of Amptec, a Hamburg, Germany-based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization. Financial terms were not reported.

San Ramon, Calif.-based Mirion Technologies Inc. said that it has acquired Sun Nuclear Corp., of Melbourne, Fla. Sun Nuclear is focused on radiation oncology quality assurance, delivering patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers around the world.

Cleveland-based Neuros Medical Inc. reported the achievement of two milestones in its pivotal QUEST (High-FreQUEncy Nerve Block for PoST-Amputation Pain) study. The 180-subject, randomized, double-blinded, active sham controlled clinical trial is being conducted under an IDE. It is designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of the company's Altius high-frequency nerve block system to treat intractable post-amputation pain. In December, an independent data monitoring committee successfully completed the final planned interim safety and futility analysis of 80 subjects at the 90-day primary endpoints. In addition, QUEST enrollment now exceeds 100 subjects, and the study is on track for completion of enrollment by this fall.

Nuvo Group, which commercializes Invu, said that it has entered a commercial agreement with Axia Women’s Health, a women’s health network of more than 400 providers and 150 women's health centers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

OncoDNA SA, a Gosselies, Belgium-based theranostic and genomic company specializing in precision oncology, has signed a subcontract service agreement with Haliodx’s U.S.-based CLIA-certified laboratory located in Richmond, Va. This agreement will enable OncoDNA to expand its unique offering of services to biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions in North America.

Rehovot, Israel-based Pi-Cardia Ltd. reported the first-in-human procedures with its Shortcut device. Shortcut is designed to split the leaflets of a pre-existing valve to enable safe transcatheter aortic valve replacement in patients at risk for coronary obstruction or compromised coronary access.

QT Imaging, a Novato, Calif.-based developer of the QTscan, has selected Freedom Ventures BV, a Dutch company, as the exclusive distributor of its 3D breast imaging technology for the European, Middle Eastern and North African markets. Freedom Ventures, a Dutch company which will do business as QT Scan BV, is well established in the field of medical devices, with an extensive network of distributers, and a Center of Excellence for technical, marketing, and clinical training.

Hayward, Calif.-based Reflexion Medical and Madison, Wis.-based Healthmyne Inc. reported a strategic partnership to bring together the companies' technologies to quantify and improve the inherently complex decisions surrounding cancer therapy and develop a more individualized approach to patient treatment.

Fall River, Mass.-based Skylight Health Group Inc. has entered a binding letter of intent to purchase 100% of the shares of a U.S. primary and urgent care clinic group in an arms-length acquisition. For confidentiality reasons, the name and location of the group will remain undisclosed until the closing of the transaction before the end of the first quarter.

Munich-based Sirion Biotech GmbH granted Cellectis, of Paris, the nonexclusive right under its proprietary lentiviral transduction enhancer Lentiboost. This product complements Cellectis’ portfolio of technologies involved in manufacturing allogeneic CAR T-cells. Sirion is entitled to undisclosed up-front and milestone payments and is eligible to receive royalties on future product net sales plus license fees tied to commercial success.

Princeton, N.J.-based Soligenix Inc., which is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases, has signed an exclusive supply, distribution and services agreement with phototherapy-focused Daavlin, of Bryan, Ohio. Securing long-term supply and distribution of a commercially ready light device is an integral component of the regulatory and commercial strategy for SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Solvd Health said it is preparing to launch a U.S. clinical study of its noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test, Lifekit Prevent. The test is being developed in partnership with Metabiomics, a subsidiary of Solvd Health. The prospective clinical trial will enroll up to 12,000 individuals to validate its test for the detection of colorectal cancer and adenomas.

Spectrum Solutions LLC, of Salt Lake City, reported it has partnered with Steribottle Ltd., of London, to provide its SDNA-1000 saliva collection device for the COVID-19 population testing directive in the U.K., which mandates that every citizen is tested once a week.

Theralight LLC, a company specializing in photomedicine, reported the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to a new office and warehouse in Lindon, Utah. The company has also relocated its Florida offices and warehouses to a larger location in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Tidepool said it has completed its U.S. FDA submission of Tidepool Loop, an automated insulin dosing app intended for the management of type 1 diabetes.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, reported that it will supply the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with a customized version of Twist SARS-CoV-2 Synthetic RNA Controls for use in the CDC Influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) multiplex assay, which tests for influenza A/B and SARS-CoV-2 simultaneously.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Vericel Corp. said that Unitedhealthcare has expanded its medical policy for Maci, or autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane, to include coverage for patients with symptomatic full-thickness cartilage defects in the patella and multiple cartilage defects in the knee. The revised policy is effective Feb. 1.