4basecare, an Illumina Accelerator-backed precision oncology startup headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and the Navi Mumbai, India-based Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) – Tate Memorial Centre have signed a collaboration agreement for an artificial intelligence-driven clinical interpretation platform, Clinome. The collaboration aims to make an indigenous platform to generate data insights and simplified reports to guide oncologists with personalized treatment options for cancer patients.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc., of Stony Brook, N.Y., said the U.S. FDA published a safety communication that identifies the company’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as one of only two tests marketed under emergency use authorization that are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including the U.K. variant B.1.1.7. The other molecular test is San Francisco-based Applied Biosystems LLC’s Taqpath COVID-19 Combo Kit.

San Francisco-based Blue Note Therapeutics Inc. said nearly 12,000 people across the U.S. have accessed its COVID Cancer Care program, which is currently available through more than 20 nonprofit and advocacy organizations. Launched last year, the digital program is designed to help adults with cancer cope with the stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. has agreed to acquire Transchart LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, a provider of electronic medical records software to hospitals throughout the U.S. to care for patients who have or may need organ transplants. The acquisition, which is expected to close this month, will expand Caredx’s EMR coverage to more than 90 centers in total.

San Diego-based Crown Bioscience Inc. reported the expansion of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities, together with the launch of proprietary NGS panel services, providing increased opportunities for pharmaceutical partners to understand drug mechanisms of action and to develop predictive biomarkers for investigational drug candidates.

Boston-based Emulate Inc. said it has developed an application roadmap for its organ-on-a-chip technology that expands beyond small molecule applications and addresses the growing focus on targeted and advanced biologics within drug development. The expanded in vitro modeling tools will enable researchers to better understand the effects of advanced biologics and gene therapies.

Laboratory Corporation of America, of Burlington, N.C., has been awarded a CDC contract to provide genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics Inc. reported its first reimbursement decision for the Myriad Choice diagnostic system in Japan, enabling women with ovarian cancer to benefit from treatment with Zejula (niraparib).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said the Wellcome Sanger Institute has committed to purchase seven new Sequel IIe systems and upgrade five existing Sequel II systems to increase its long-read sequencing capabilities for projects including the Darwin Tree of Life and Aquatic Symbiosis Genomics programs.